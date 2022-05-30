 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   You know that town that had 46.3 million yen of COVID relief money sent to one guy, who then vanished like a ninja and blew it on online casinos before they caught him? The town managed to recover 43 million of it   (soranews24.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tax refund, Money, Payment, LAW, Bank, Yamaguchi, Yamaguchi, name of Osamu Nakayama  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 11:41 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That lawyer did impressive work, and that method will likely be used in the future.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The most beautiful thing in months 😍
 
josiahgould
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They didn't get Capone for bootlegging... Taxes will get you in the end. Just think, if he used a bit of that money to pay off his tax bill he'd be scott free still.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
#tada lawyer style.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wanna bet the guy who received the town's money and gambled it away will be receiving visits from the 3 money transferring companies, or their "associates".
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.