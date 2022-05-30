 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   It's almost June, everything should be growing, blooming, some things ripening, even. Come tell us all about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday May 31, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

67 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Decided to take a couple potatoes that were sprouting and threw them in a food safe bucket and this week I finally got to see the leaves. Hopefully I get a decent crop. Peonies are falling over so time to tie them back and the box seed mixes I got from the dollar general didn't give me the yield like previous years.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Asparagus gave a couple small harvests but then we got a freeze. I should feed them, any recommendations? Rhubarb going gangbusters and the herb garden is in. Freeze killed off the rosemary though. Hoping that the basils, tarragon, chives, thyme, and lavender seeds survived the freeze. Our tomato and pepper seedling are leggy but living and will go into buckets in a couple weeks (zone 5a).

And I'm going to buy a Barret 50 cal to turn the next deer that nibbles my beets inside farking out.
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We finally got our asparagus patch out. That fought back hard but hopefully it's gone. We laid a few layers of garden cloth and marble chips for a clean look. We planted jalapeños, oregano, dahlias, English lavender, basil, and thyme this weekend. The 2 potted tomato plants we planted last weekend seem happy too. A friend is going to bring me chocolate mint and chamomile. I'll need to get pots for those too. Strictly potted anything for a few years until we know the invasives are really gone.  This is the first growing season after the property excavation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have 3 of 4 veggie garden beds planted. the 4th one sprouted poppies and borage and the bees love it so much I want to let it go a bit longer.

I had two cedar waxwings in my front yard this morning, there was a house finch upset the waxwings were there too.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fonty Usement: We finally got our asparagus patch out. That fought back hard but hopefully it's gone. We laid a few layers of garden cloth and marble chips for a clean look. We planted jalapeños, oregano, dahlias, English lavender, basil, and thyme this weekend. The 2 potted tomato plants we planted last weekend seem happy too. A friend is going to bring me chocolate mint and chamomile. I'll need to get pots for those too. Strictly potted anything for a few years until we know the invasives are really gone.  This is the first growing season after the property excavation.
[Fark user image 425x239]


My fingers are crossed for you.

I hope you were successful in their eradication!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh. The poppies.

i have to share some poppies.

cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

meat0918: I had two cedar waxwings in my front yard this morning, there was a house finch upset the waxwings were there too


Oh there were several here yesterday feeding on holly berries

Today.. It was a flock of band-tailed pigeons.

It's weird, I've not seen either of them in that tree before. And the birds I'm used to seeing around this time of year have been gone for a month.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bought some more pepper plants for the apartment building garden. Big Chiles, Serranos, and some Trinidad Scorpion Chilis for a bold experiment.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
After accidentally pulling my fourth oregano sprout I spent money on the plant identifier app and it's been a good educational experience.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

puffy999: meat0918: I had two cedar waxwings in my front yard this morning, there was a house finch upset the waxwings were there too

Oh there were several here yesterday feeding on holly berries

Today.. It was a flock of band-tailed pigeons.

It's weird, I've not seen either of them in that tree before. And the birds I'm used to seeing around this time of year have been gone for a month.


Things are farky in the Willamette Valley this year. I don't know what to make of it.

I usually see a varied thrush rustling through the wood chips in my backyard for a week or two and I haven't seen them this year yet.

I'll even get a northern flicker or two in my yard which is very strange if you ask me but I'm right on the edge of town.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Bought some more pepper plants for the apartment building garden. Big Chiles, Serranos, and some Trinidad Scorpion Chilis for a bold experiment.


Trinidad scorpions are tasty. Absolutely balls to the wall farking hot, but actually do have a flavor hidden in all that heat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't know if anyone is familiar with roses. These popped out of the hedge last year, only a couple of blossoms. Now they're going wild after reaching the light.

They're all short stemmed and the blooms only last a couple days, medium sized, but they smell amazing.

(Photos in next post)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The petals are individually heart shaped
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My thyme is looking lovely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This week's project is to build the supports for the cucumbers and pole beans. They have emerged but only the beans have true leaves and are close to needing something to climb.. The cukes look like they will get out of the baby leaf stage soon. Everything else is growing and blooming. I have a couple of baby tomatoes forming.

On the flower side, the honeysuckle and clematis both opened their first blooms. These will be a riot of color in another day or two. Buffet for the hummingbirds.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The columbine is blooming now too. Several other things are just starting to bud and a few more are still growing and should bloom mid-summer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

catmandu: The columbine is blooming now too


Oh my yes. The weather certainly didn't kill that off.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My mints--mint, peppermint, and spearmint--and my hot peppers (all on a sun porch) are infested with spider mites. I've been using garlic water on them every four days, but it doesn't seem to be helping. Anyone happen to have suggestions? Also, we have cats who will occasionally munch on plants (though they prefer the many pots of catnip), so anything has to be pet friendly.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sedums can give you a lot of interest early before you get your early summer blooms.
Pic from 7 weeks ago.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm slowly realizing that the garden gods do not want me to grow cilantro from seed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We pulled up the really uncared-for  strip of lawn (and the wrong type of grass for this climate as well) in the back yard, replaced about 2/3rds of the paving stones that had been laid out there (we're assuming the previous people had put the lawn there for their dog but just left the stones there). 1/3 of the hole we left open and planted some Daisy Lawn there after fertilizing the lagoon sand soil there a bit. Could only dig down about 15 cm before reaching really densely packed lagoon sand/clay you need a pick to even make a dent in. Here's hoping the daisy lawn grows ok so the doggy can have a bit of green.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Sedums can give you a lot of interest early before you get your early summer blooms.
Pic from 7 weeks ago.


Yeah, this winter I stole some sedum "cuttings" from public places where they were totally thriving despite the weather.  Gonna propagate the sh*t out of them.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: [Fark user image 425x318]


Hey, what's the name of the darker green guy with the fat leaves up against the steps?  That one does great in my yard.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: eclecticman666: [Fark user image 425x318]

Hey, what's the name of the darker green guy with the fat leaves up against the steps?  That one does great in my yard.


Sorry I don't remember it's name.
That's the thing about sedums, you only buy them once. From then on they are free.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have everything in the ground now, except for 4 sweet peppers that are still in the hydroponics system.  300 square feet total.  Spent a lot of time weeding.

Fark user imageView Full Size

My leafy greens are going gangbusters - harvested 1.25 pounds of lettuce, mizuno, collards, and chard yesterday.  I think 2 more weeks until I can start getting bok choy.

In the herb bed, oregano, sage, and lovage are going gangbusters.  I think I might experiment with making lovage pesto.

Peas will be ready to harvest soon.  Planted 2 additional rows of green beans too.

My drip irrigation wiring had some issues - didn't leave enough slack for a few things, and failed to crimp well.  So I need to redo a few of the control lines for the valves.  I've jury rigged a few of them, tied them all to a common power line with a manual switch.  So I can run the whole thing in bypass mode until I finish the software, wire up the sensors, and install the Raspberry Pi in the garage.

Fark user imageView Full Size


On the decorative front, the rhododendron by the garage has huge purple blooms, the blue iris near the front stoop has 2 big blooms about to set, and my peonies are starting to swell.  Rain knocked most of the lilac flowers down, but they were heavenly to smell for a few weeks.  And my canna lily bulbs have mostly put up shoots as well - I'm trying some of them in a new spot that's shadier and is just begging for something pretty.

I did a lot of weeding in the small bed that runs alongside my driveway where the rose bushes are.  This fall I'm going to get medieval on it - rip almost everything down to the roots and get some fresh weedblock cloth in there.  The previous owners tried it but didn't keep it up, and the really nasty grass with big rhizomes went right through it.  I'm afraid it's going to be a 2-3 year project to get it cleaned up for good.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NWOnt here.  It finally warmed up enough that the trees are starting to come into leaf.  2 months late.

Flooding... well, the lakes are several feet above water and invading towns, drowning everything.  Rivers, especially some river valleys, at WAY above flood levels.  Farmers can't plant because the ground is so saturated they'd sink their tractors up to the axles if they tried going on a field.  There will be no crops here this year.  The fields can't be planted until at least July, if the weather clears.  And that means not enough time before the first frost for a crop.

All hail the Spring of 2022!
 
sojourner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Harvest from the weekend. Plenty more of all coming. Potatoes too soon; need a couple more weeks.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This year it's been colder and wetter than usual in my area(south sound WA) so most everything is blooming late. The sun isn't up yet but I'll post some pictures when there is light.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mrs. Henry will be making her third trip to the plant stores today. As she says, she doesn't drink or have any other expensive habits/hobbies so I'm to sit on the deck with a scotch & stay TF out of her way.
She's in her happy place which makes me happy, too.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't know lavender heirloom roses were a thing, until my sweetie brought one home. The scent is divine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.