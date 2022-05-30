 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I shot a gal in Kalamazoo   (mlive.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that's a crappy headline.  So much pootential in that article.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most people hate it when they get shot in the kalamazoo.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smith told Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety that he was in a doorway when Woody tried to reach for the gun. The gun accidently went off and hit Woody, the affidavit said.

This sounds like a story the police would tell, so I can see why they relayed it to the news, who printed it like it was true
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Am I dreaming?
I could hear her screaming..."
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Smith told Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety that he was in a doorway when Woody tried to reach for the gun. The gun accidently went off and hit Woody, the affidavit said.

This sounds like a story the police would tell, so I can see why they relayed it to the news, who printed it like it was true


I grew up In Kazoo until I was old enough to get the hell out.. Actually my parents put me into Cranbrook and that got me out for a year. I got kicked out and ended up at Loy Norrix .. Somehow I got into BU .... Kalmazoo is a shiathole.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...just to watch her die.
 
Obryn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Primus sucks!!!
 
