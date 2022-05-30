 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Group of teens trespassing on railroad narrowly dodge oncoming train. Two for flinching!   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's an entire. farking. railroad. track.

A track without a train on it.

Right. Farking. There.

No barrier between you - and the track you are on, with the speeding train on it - and the other track, that you are not on, without a speeding train on it.

Sure, walking across a bridge on an active track is pretty dumb to begin with. Yeah, I get that. Even Darwin can occasionally cut someone some slack.

Trains - just hear me out here - travel on tracks. And sure, we all know the meme, but unless the train is literally multi-track drifting (in which case your problems are the least of the train's worries!), why in Darwin's name would you try to outrun a train instead of simply walking a few feet perpendicular to the train's path of motion, where it can't eat you. (After briefly glancing in both directions along on the second track in case there's a second train hunting you down in concert with the first one, of course.)
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great tag use, Subby
 
josiahgould
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, students of the Prometheus school of running away. Straight line, keep looking back.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Clever girl
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a built in response to large threats. The chimp that didn't run from the wildebeest didn't have offspring. Millions of years later, same threat response to trains, even though they won't chase your lateral.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Want to see a dead body?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chopper, sic balls.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now that's a tag I haven't seen in a long time...

Long time...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's wrong with a group of people cosplaying stand by me?
 
BigChad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So it was a near miss?

George Carlin Near Miss
Youtube zDKdvTecYAM
 
DaAlien
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw

Someone had to do it.
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Were they tebowing or faith hilling?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like good clean fun interrupted by the incessant demands of staying alive.
 
