(CBC)   Government introduces sweeping legislation to address gun violence. No, not that government. The politer one   (cbc.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.


Hooray for tyranny.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


I see those who don't care if kids are murdered have chimed in
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.


The definition also includes governing a country after winning an election. Justin Trudeau is a repeat offender.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


How do you define "tyranny" in the context of your post?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

How do you define "tyranny" in the context of your post?


The idea (from Trombone) that people should have their rights taken away because they strongly oppose a proposed law.
 
NEDM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.


I mean, "making it illegal to buy or sell a pistol ever again nationwide" is a bit of a jump.  Even if your whole deal is "HAHA FARK YOU TAKE 'EM ALL", it's not a minor thing and implying that any pushback is nothing but gunhumping is silly.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Government introduces sweeping legislation to address gun violence. No, not that government. The politer one

Get real, subby.

No-one thought it was that government for even a second.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.


I'm glad we've established that the USA could have the same murder rate as Canada and nothing would change for the people trying to ban guns.
 
smileyphase
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Canadian here. Totally cool with this.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey Canucks, How does it feel not to live in a shiathole country?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That feeling when your own country's guns are such a problem that neighboring countries start to pass legislation...

/And, yet, we still do nothing.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.


I mean, if by "a sliver" you really mean "about a third, if not far more", and by "incandescent rage"you mean "strongly disagree with such proposed legislation".Shockingly, most folks aren't foaming at the mouth extremists.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Klyukva: mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.

I'm glad we've established that the USA could have the same murder rate as Canada and nothing would change for the people trying to ban guns.


Why is it a must that some folks must be killed by guns?
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.


This a bullshiat action for appearances only. The hoops a person has to jump through to legally acquire a handgun in Canada are significant, AS THEY SHOULD BE.

Crime committed by LEGALLY acquired handguns in Canada is barely a blip.

The problem is the ILLEGAL handguns, which banning LEGAL handguns will do nothing to stop.

I do not have a problem with reasonable gun control. I do not own a gun. This is all action, no results.

/Canadian
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canadian here.  Our laws are already restriced enough.  Owning a hand gun, never mind a restriced weapon is akin to having an oral vasectomy
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
13 comments. And I can only see 5 of them.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/should see the fauxmews comments
//I honestly think a few of them...
Fark user imageView Full Size

///If we're lucky
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Hey Canucks, How does it feel not to live in a shiathole country?


Overall, pretty good.

But we basically live upstairs from a well armed meth lab so it's hard to get too comfortable
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Klyukva: mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.

I'm glad we've established that the USA could have the same murder rate as Canada and nothing would change for the people trying to ban guns.

Why is it a must that some folks must be killed by guns?


Depending on the year the homicide rate is between 2-4 times higher in the US than in Canada

https://www.statista.com/statistics/526539/canada-us-homicide-rate/
 
NEDM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

This a bullshiat action for appearances only. The hoops a person has to jump through to legally acquire a handgun in Canada are significant, AS THEY SHOULD BE.

Crime committed by LEGALLY acquired handguns in Canada is barely a blip.

The problem is the ILLEGAL handguns, which banning LEGAL handguns will do nothing to stop.

I do not have a problem with reasonable gun control. I do not own a gun. This is all action, no results.

/Canadian


Don't forget banning airsoft for some stupid reason.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


fark you. Not everyone wants to live in a Mad Max hell scape.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.


Same with New Zealand. Jacinda Ardern is RL friends with Colbert, so she must be a monster.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This article is a day late and a dollar short. The article title should also be, "Christian nationalism on the rise in all GOP campaigns". It's already smothered WV and it's all over Ohio to.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.


It's rotten when firearm owners who have done nothing wrong are forced to turn over their property.

It's confiscation....using a euphemism like "buyback" makes it sound optional.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: This article is a day late and a dollar short. The article title should also be, "Christian nationalism on the rise in all GOP campaigns". It's already smothered WV and it's all over Ohio to.


Oh shiat wrong thread
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tyranny is being a buzzkill just because some kids got killed.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.

It's rotten when firearm owners who have done nothing wrong are forced to turn over their property.

It's confiscation....using a euphemism like "buyback" makes it sound optional.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: ox45tallboy: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

How do you define "tyranny" in the context of your post?

The idea (from Trombone) that people should have their rights taken away because they strongly oppose a proposed law.


1.) What "right" do Canadians have to own assault rifles?

2.) Did the government take away my "right" to put tetraethyl lead in my car so it would run better and not wear out as quickly? Was this "tyranny"?
 
adj_m
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.


You already aren't doing even the slightest bit of shiat against TyRaNny with all the guns in the world, you're just getting kids killed.

If anything it seems the 2A types have been proudly defending tyranny.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.


Thing is, in Australia everything trying to kill you is either tiny, huge and heavily armored, or a sea creature. Firearms aren't a universally effective means of self-defense. However, in the US, guns have proven effective against our constant threat from school children, concert-goers, and Black people shopping for groceries.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

This a bullshiat action for appearances only. The hoops a person has to jump through to legally acquire a handgun in Canada are significant, AS THEY SHOULD BE.

Crime committed by LEGALLY acquired handguns in Canada is barely a blip.

The problem is the ILLEGAL handguns, which banning LEGAL handguns will do nothing to stop.

I do not have a problem with reasonable gun control. I do not own a gun. This is all action, no results.

/Canadian


I got my PAL a couple years ago but never actually got to the purchasing or acquiring part of getting a firearm.

The instructor made it pretty clear that a restricted firearm was something of a pain in the butt to own (generally a hand gun). There is a class of user who is allowed to conceal carry.  The implication was that "user" was in fact implying that exactly one dude (civilian) in Canada successfully acquired a concealed carry license. His "class" was probably filthy rich.

So this new law is basically window dressing with nothing much going to change in crime statistics.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Klyukva: mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.

I'm glad we've established that the USA could have the same murder rate as Canada and nothing would change for the people trying to ban guns.

Why is it a must that some folks must be killed by guns?


Because this is reality and guns are an effective tool for killing people? Do you really think you can wish away guns? It's only 1000 year old technology.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Is Australia under dictatorship? They seem to exist OK without an excessive amount of toys laying around.

Thing is, in Australia everything trying to kill you is either tiny, huge and heavily armored, or a sea creature. Firearms aren't a universally effective means of self-defense. However, in the US, guns have proven effective against our constant threat from school children, concert-goers, and Black people shopping for groceries.


At least one of them here is implying that 2nd amendment also protects Australians' right to own guns.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And keep in mind that the maga pandemic is spreading up north as well.  Alberta still exists as well, so I imagine that places is nothing but weapons violations.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drewogatory: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Klyukva: mrshowrules: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Good. There's a sliver of our country who are currently incandescent with rage over the mere suggestion of these new laws. I hope they get their guns taken away.

Hooray for tyranny.

Tyranny now defined as protecting children will making things more inconvenient for soldier cosplayers.

I'm glad we've established that the USA could have the same murder rate as Canada and nothing would change for the people trying to ban guns.

Why is it a must that some folks must be killed by guns?

Because this is reality and guns are an effective tool for killing people? Do you really think you can wish away guns? It's only 1000 year old technology.


I'm aware of that, just hate seeing others loving the killing that's going on.
 
