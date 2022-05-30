 Skip to content
(BBC)   "Dad I just picked up a grenade. Is it real?"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
884 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 11:05 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who lives with a pineapple found by the sea? 🎶
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 600x639]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There's only one way to find out son. Pull the pin, then stick the grenade down your pants"
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised. Occasional items from offshore ammo dumps will roll back to beaches. Norfolk/Hampton VA beaches have a concerning find every now and then for that reason.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diabolical, isn't it?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fine article provided us with not one but two shots of an eleven year old ginger staring thoughtfully into the distance.

I am very satisfied
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad is this my fate for curiosity a bloody stump?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cole explained that he recognized the grenade from playing video games.

"I knew it was a weapon and that it was dangerous. I didn't know if it actually worked though, so I picked it up," he said.


That's one way to find out.
 
maram500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Who lives with a pineapple found by the sea? 🎶


Sponge*BOOM*
 
