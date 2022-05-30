 Skip to content
(Live and Lets Fly)   Pilots are allowed to take short naps on long distance flights. Just not both pilots at once   (liveandletsfly.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While mostly uneventful, a strange period of silence in the cockpit occurred for roughly 10 minutes toward the end of the flight, as the plane flew at 38,000 feet over France. Repeated calls from Marseille control went unanswered, with Italian media reporting both the captain and first officer were fast asleep.

Maybe the captain didn't answer because was distracted by something in the cockpit.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know, let's let Tesla write the autopilot code for airliners.  Who needs those pesky meatbags in the cockpit anyway.
 
aperson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ten minutes? Could've been worse.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwest_Airlines_Flight_188
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours. The same routine over and over again. Kinda like driving across the desert for hours. But keep doing it day after day.
My idea I just now thought of is to have a little "puzzle" of buttons to press every 5? minutes. They have to repeat a pattern. So they have something to make them stay alert.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like they  weren't doing that already.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WOOP WOOP WAKE UP

WOOP WOOP WAKE UP
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Terrain! Terrain!
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As was mentioned in the comments of TFA, that's why US airlines will fly the transatlantic routes that go farther than London with a relief pilot, better to have one well rested pilot relieve the worn out pilot and then once they're rested relieve the 2nd pilot than be down to a single point of failure. I know Aer Lingus does the same, anything past JFK and there's a relief pilot.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours. The same routine over and over again. Kinda like driving across the desert for hours. But keep doing it day after day.



We keep magic markers in the cockpit. If someone falls asleep we write something obscene on their forehead.

j/k
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
D135
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Captin has maintained his innocence, denying that he took a nap and blaming the problem on the radio communication system.

It was on mute I swear! I was just trying not to wake the co-pilot!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours.

[i.pinimg.com image 736x920]


But .... afterwards you would be even more sleepy.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours.


[i.pinimg.com image 736x920]


When you're done that makes you MORE likely to doze off =)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours.


[i.pinimg.com image 736x920]


I so would marry her and become an square for her
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After seeing enough Air Disasters episodes where pilots overrode the autopilot straight into the ground this was probably the safest the passengers got.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours. The same routine over and over again. Kinda like driving across the desert for hours. But keep doing it day after day.
My idea I just now thought of is to have a little "puzzle" of buttons to press every 5? minutes. They have to repeat a pattern. So they have something to make them stay alert.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yaw String: FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert. It is very boring just sitting there for hours. The same routine over and over again. Kinda like driving across the desert for hours. But keep doing it day after day.


We keep magic markers in the cockpit. If someone falls asleep we write something obscene on their forehead.

j/k


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, what's that mountain goat doing up here?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rather than blaming the pilots, my first thought is whether the airline is forcing them to work ungodly hours without adequate rest. Then blaming the pilots when they get exhausted.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I have always wondered how they can stay awake and alert.


Flight attendants help keep them awake.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Airplane! (1980) - Otto Pilot gets a BJ
Youtube WMhYl74vw2c
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I know, let's let Tesla write the autopilot code for airliners.  Who needs those pesky meatbags in the cockpit anyway.


That software already exists...has for a long time.I know, I wrote part of it.
 
