(NBC 10 Boston)   29 Year old arrested for (you know) Quadfecta in play   (nbcboston.com) divider line
12
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So  are these really copycats or does this happen all the time and no one thought it was newsworthy until now?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we doing a pool to guess the age of the next copycat yet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look. Would everybody who wants to do a school shooting just raise your hand right now?

Go ahead. We'll wait
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: So  are these really copycats or does this happen all the time and no one thought it was newsworthy until now?


Yes.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: So  are these really copycats or does this happen all the time and no one thought it was newsworthy until now?


It's often the latter. Someone kills a bunch of people and the authorities start saying "oh, this guy sounds like he's going to kill a bunch of people." It's a soothing action for the peons who don't send their kids to private school.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: So  are these really copycats or does this happen all the time and no one thought it was newsworthy until now?


Well people threaten it all the time, it's just that the police are desperate to claw back some goodwill so they're actually doing the job people think they do (Protect and serve) instead of the job they actually do (Oppresss minorities and steal shiat)
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we just get a shooting tab - for all the school/festival/hotel/church/nightclub/sportsball shootings? Seems like we need one, because right wingers are turning America into hell.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quadfecta complete, subshiatter.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to moderate america. It's best to not discuss politics. Go sportsball team.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's better for a planned or unplanned terroristic event?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twenty-Nine years old is a little long in the tooth for having adolescent rage fantasies.
 
