(Brooklyn Archdiocese) Oh you bet that thief is going to hell
37
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a word more indifferent than "meh"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it wanted to see the world.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked with the Hobby Lobby folks?
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
???? We don't know why it was taken subby.
But we do know things about religion and some of it's alleged secrets.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tabernacle?

Hell, I thought that was like a whole church building.

/Don't know much about religion.
//Don't want to.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the museum of the bible they stole everything else.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Jesus stops by and delivers the cure to children getting cancer, I might care.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way they're making such a fuss about it, you'd think it was a 10 year old choirboy's butt.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The angels which flanked the Tabernacle were decapitated and destroyed

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the suspect:

metro.co.ukView Full Size


Wibbly wobbly, vandal-y scandal-y
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All signs point toward a Satanist collecting supplies for dark rituals. Look for a missing priest to complete transubstantiation. This is just obvious, people.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the local scrapyard. It'll be next to the big pile of catalytic converters.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It can be.  In this case, they're referring to the second sense

Definition of tabernacle

1:a house of worship specifically :a large building or tent used for evangelistic services
2:a receptacle for the consecrated elements of the Eucharist especially :an ornamental locked box used for reserving the Communion hosts
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're decommissioning churches all over the country.  There are warehouses all over the country filled with those things sitting there collecting dust.

Why steal this one?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigate the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Threaten them with Sing Sing.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the thieves had just worn a fedora and bullwhip, no one would have a problem with this.

///it belongs in a museum!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Okay, so it is a magic cabinet.  Plated in gold.  Got it. 

Actually, given the value of the gold, and that church membership, and thus revenue is down, my suspicion is that the local priests cut it up into scrap, sent said scrap to another diocese across the country, like a pedo priest, where it will be sold without attracting suspicion from local investigators, with the profits split between everyone, and the tabernacle replaced with a less ornate cabinet, or a fancy one that is donated.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a thing. It doesn't have magica holy sacred powers so enough with that bullshiat. It doesn't garner sympathy from me. It only reminds me how much these people cherish their stupid shiat while simultaneously harbouring and protecting abusive priests.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stop creating mass shooters, Jesus, and I'll help.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NSFW
Iggy and the Stooges | Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell | Live in Sydney
Youtube pvp6RsD32Ms
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Saw a different article on this earlier that listed the value of the stolen tabernacle at $2 million.  Why does a church even have something that's worth that much?  That seems like a vulgar display of wealth, and I think their savior might have a few pointed words to say about such a thing.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You should see some of these places of worship so decked out in gold and other expensive stuff it would make Trump blush. Maybe not, but I like to imagine that everyone has their limits.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tabernacle Thievery is the name of my Judaic pure bells band
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure the Creator of the Universe is terribly upset that some asshole stole some shiat from some other asshole.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pay taxes and I'll maybe start to give a crap about freeloaders stealing from other freeloaders.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


watch out thief, he's on your trail
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trump wouldn't blush at all. Hell, why do you think he courted the evangelicals ? Their laying on of hands was a test to see if they're worth his time. He knows getting in with the church would be a great side grift and it's tax free. It's just too bad that when he did that whole upside down bible/gas the protesters thing he didn't suffer the Nazi face-melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QuantezQuiz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yes, I was thinking of the Batman Begins quote, "Don't burden yourself with the secrets of scary people".
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
if only there were some invective that might express my horrified surprise- an exclamation, if you will..
..perhaps French Canadian in origin
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

......

*sigh*
 
docilej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should hid an Apple Air Tag on it.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's the magic bread box where the magic crackers are kept on the magic table.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

No that ostentatious extravagance is right up his alley.  Ever see the interior decor at any of his homes?  It's like he watched a bunch of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" episodes from the early 80's and told his decorator to make his house look like that.  Or more likely he just told his interior decorator to make his house look like a rich person's house and they just copied what they saw from said episodes.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hope I never see David Tennant in a post containing the word "scandal" ever again.

/pretty sure he won't
//pretty sure, but still
///slashies
 
