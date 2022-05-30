 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Spite houses, for when bitter anger trumps common sense
Pinnacle Point
2 hours ago  
Why do medieval buildings overhang their lower floors?
Youtube zBVPcr7VjyQ
 
LordOfThePings
2 hours ago  
This (occupied) house is 10 feet wide and full of spite.

What, are they out of vinegar?
 
covfefe
2 hours ago  
At least it's got moxie.
 
beezeltown
1 hour ago  
You call that a spite house? This is a spite house.
p.rdcpix.comView Full Size

The developer who built the rest of the oh-so-bland neighborhood in the late 80s built this as a grand f*ck you to the city and everyone else, after having trouble with inspectors (or some such thing). It sat, unoccupied, for a decade after it was built. It's now just another low-end rental property in a declining neighborhood. It sits on a main thoroughfare, quite visible.
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
gotta respect that kind of dedicated pettiness  :----|
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
1 hour ago  

But does it have chutzpah?

/moxie is awful
//take the worst parts of Dr. Pepper
///then add water
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
Well, if that's not a example of "you can't just move the headstones" in eminent domain.
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
I grew up there and saw the house many times. I see they have added some funky-looking modern windows and it's well-maintained.

It's not really a spite house. That would be more like the one in Boston that some guy built to shade his brother's house after they disagreed on their inheritance. It was the only thing he could do with the property after the city decided to take most of it for Crist Street, unless he wanted to sell it to the owners of that big house next door for a side yard.

Look at google street view and you'll see that Broadway has a lot of nice houses, most of them original. Go through Crist Street to Regent Street and admire a few houses of the "California Victorian" style, similar to the house next door to the "spite house." As I recall, Crist Street was made so some of the residents on Regent Street could get to their houses more conveniently. That's the way it goes.

Alameda is a preserved city. It is essentially illegal to build apartments now (some were built in the 1950s and 60s, but the city put an end to it) or any tall buildings (never allowed). The house I grew up in is still there, but the lawn I used to mow every week has been replaced by xeriscape. I wish I'd thought of that.
 
Target Builder
48 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
48 minutes ago  
The government should never be allowed to steal people's property in the first place
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
47 minutes ago  

There's no wobbly tables at Latte Larry's!

/or pooping
 
Sleeper_agent
38 minutes ago  
I think it was the city that was being the dick here. They built a street they didn't really need and left a little sliver of land. What were they supposed to do? Pay taxes on an empty lot or make lemonade out of what the city left them?
 
Ragin' Asian
35 minutes ago  
Holding that amount of malevolence sounds farking exhausting.
 
oldfarthenry
34 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have that much "F**K YOU!" money in the bank for that kind of assholishness.
 
Sleeper_agent
33 minutes ago  

Depends on the reason. Railroads, roads, yes. Tearing down low income housing and selling it to high income developments no. (though the road in this case looks unnecessary).
 
jtown
32 minutes ago  
So basically a double-decker single-wide.
 
TypoFlyspray
29 minutes ago  

Chutzpah, moxie, sitcktoitiveness, and a heaping helping of gumption.
 
jtown
27 minutes ago  

The people who bought my old place said they were thinking of adding a granny unit.  I figured on the back slope out of the sight line of the main house.  They put this in the front pasture in a neighborhood full of 60s ranch houses:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think they did it out of spite but lord, it doesn't fit in with the community in any way.
 
Peter von Nostrand
25 minutes ago  

I hate it. It insists upon itself.
 
Peter von Nostrand
21 minutes ago  

I can't speak for medieval castles but the houses and houses built nowadays have to have set backs and it's a way to get more square footage for the upper floors while minding the set back which is based on the foundation to the lot line of curb/street etc.
 
Sleeper_agent
20 minutes ago  

As long as it has flashing lights strung all around it so at night it looks like aliens have landed it's fine.
 
EasilyDistracted
10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Must be nice to have that much "F**K YOU!" money in the bank for that kind of assholishness.


Relax, Jethro...it was built over 100 years ago.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
6 minutes ago  

I find it shallow and pedantic.
 
Demetrius
1 minute ago  
Boston Spite House. 10 feet wide. Recently sold for $1.2 million.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
