(Daily Mail)   Nothing special, just a couple of Aussies brawling   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tonguedepressor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎵 Tie me kangaroo down, mate, tie me kangaroo down..🎵
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why striking skills aren't enough.
Sometimes your opponent outclasses you and you have to be able to switch to grappling.
This guy would have been royally f@cked if the Roo had dedicated any training time to jujitsu or judo.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: 🎵 Tie me kangaroo down, mate, tie me kangaroo down..🎵


Well "Pin me kangaroo down" anyhow.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This looks like a job for Sylvester.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too tastes good
 
cravak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Should have been roo
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If that farking thing jumped me, when I got on top, I would punch its ticket to "Coma City". I have a strict policy for animals, fark with me and you die.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought that punching each other was just how Aussies say hello.

"G'day, sport!" *THWACK!"

"Right back atya, mate!" "POW!*

...and then, beer happens.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think that roo liked him and wanted to get to know him better.

When roos are fighting seriously they rock back on their tail and kick with both hind legs, and are capable of disembowelling people.

That roo did not do that which suggests to me it wasn't fighting full on.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: This is why striking skills aren't enough.
Sometimes your opponent outclasses you and you have to be able to switch to grappling.
This guy would have been royally f@cked if the Roo had dedicated any training time to jujitsu or judo.


So if the guy were up against Roorion Gracie, he'd be screwed?
 
