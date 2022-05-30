 Skip to content
(Tahoe Daily Tribune)   What part of stay off the lake in kayak didn't you understand?   (tahoedailytribune.com) divider line
    Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Washoe County, Nevada, Reno, Nevada, Boat, Kayak  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lake in a kayak?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These morans should be charged a rescue fee for ignoring the warning.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad there isn't some sort of self rescue maneuver available when you flip a kayak.

Kayaks : How to Eskimo Roll a Kayak
Youtube iH43bHgFhDg


Idiots.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.
 
emonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lucky, lucky people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
... finally, the man looked up to the sky and said "is that you, God?" and the booming voice responded "no this is the ice skating rink manager".
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.


Uhm, no. Kayaks go through class 4&5 rapids all the time without incident. They're actually less likely to get into trouble in harsh conditions than most small craft if they've got a spray skirt due to a very high reserve of buoyancy (even moreso for older 1970s era designs than modern sports kayaks).

/Took my cheap inflatable kayaks out on Lake Superior last summer
//Headed in when we got to 3-4' waves
///Can't wait to get my new truck in a few years so I have enough payload and bed length to take a rack and the 12' fiberglass boat on vacations
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's me being a weenie, or my time as a shipdriver, but the idea of being in a kayak in anything resembling rough waters terrifies me. What the fark is wrong with a nice stable boat?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I prefer to stick to the lakes and rivers I'm used to.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Search one and done
 
uberalice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: wildcardjack: Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.

Uhm, no. Kayaks go through class 4&5 rapids all the time without incident. They're actually less likely to get into trouble in harsh conditions than most small craft if they've got a spray skirt due to a very high reserve of buoyancy (even moreso for older 1970s era designs than modern sports kayaks).

/Took my cheap inflatable kayaks out on Lake Superior last summer
//Headed in when we got to 3-4' waves
///Can't wait to get my new truck in a few years so I have enough payload and bed length to take a rack and the 12' fiberglass boat on vacations


Truth. I've done more than my share of IV/V whitewater. Rule number 1: You're safer in the boat than out of it.

/ Rule 2: Have a pretty bomb proof roll
// Rule 3:You've got to know your limitations
/// Learned Rule 3 after seeing God (or Elvis) while getting my ass kicked on Lower Keaney on The New River.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They were lucky that the deputies spotted them. I hear a lot of guys have a problem finding the little man in the boat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uberalice: It's too bad there isn't some sort of self rescue maneuver available when you flip a kayak.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iH43bHgFhDg]

Idiots.



These were lake kayaks.  They probably weren't skirted.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emonk: Lucky, lucky people.


Yes, definitely. A guy I hung out with back in college died a week ago from his kayak flipping over in rapids related to a dam on a river.
 
uberalice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: uberalice: It's too bad there isn't some sort of self rescue maneuver available when you flip a kayak.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iH43bHgFhDg]

Idiots.


These were lake kayaks.  They probably weren't skirted.


Agreed. But it's still possible to roll one without a skirt.
 
uberalice
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: emonk: Lucky, lucky people.

Yes, definitely. A guy I hung out with back in college died a week ago from his kayak flipping over in rapids related to a dam on a river.


Low head dams are killing machines. Where I live, they got smart and took some out and converted them to kayak play spots.
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

uberalice: robodog: wildcardjack: Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.

Uhm, no. Kayaks go through class 4&5 rapids all the time without incident. They're actually less likely to get into trouble in harsh conditions than most small craft if they've got a spray skirt due to a very high reserve of buoyancy (even moreso for older 1970s era designs than modern sports kayaks).

/Took my cheap inflatable kayaks out on Lake Superior last summer
//Headed in when we got to 3-4' waves
///Can't wait to get my new truck in a few years so I have enough payload and bed length to take a rack and the 12' fiberglass boat on vacations

Truth. I've done more than my share of IV/V whitewater. Rule number 1: You're safer in the boat than out of it.

/ Rule 2: Have a pretty bomb proof roll
// Rule 3:You've got to know your limitations
/// Learned Rule 3 after seeing God (or Elvis) while getting my ass kicked on Lower Keaney on The New River.


Don't F with the lower New when it's roiling.

Or the Upper Gauley during the season.
 
uberalice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: uberalice: robodog: wildcardjack: Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.

Uhm, no. Kayaks go through class 4&5 rapids all the time without incident. They're actually less likely to get into trouble in harsh conditions than most small craft if they've got a spray skirt due to a very high reserve of buoyancy (even moreso for older 1970s era designs than modern sports kayaks).

/Took my cheap inflatable kayaks out on Lake Superior last summer
//Headed in when we got to 3-4' waves
///Can't wait to get my new truck in a few years so I have enough payload and bed length to take a rack and the 12' fiberglass boat on vacations

Truth. I've done more than my share of IV/V whitewater. Rule number 1: You're safer in the boat than out of it.

/ Rule 2: Have a pretty bomb proof roll
// Rule 3:You've got to know your limitations
/// Learned Rule 3 after seeing God (or Elvis) while getting my ass kicked on Lower Keaney on The New River.

Don't F with the lower New when it's roiling.

Or the Upper Gauley during the season.


I love the New River Gorge at about 1.5 feet, after that, no thanks. I avoided the Gauley because I like to have fun, not a white knuckle ride.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Think about any pictures you've seen of kayaks. It's either in calm water or in trouble.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is me in my kayak psychedelic water
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: There is a lake in a kayak?


Is now.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I grew up near Lake Michigan, and many visitors underestimate how risky it can be, even when there are temporary warnings issued. A few people, mostly tourists, drown each summer. For adults who have lived there for years, hearing about all the deaths, seeing the search crews, you get a healthy sense of what conditions, locations, and activities to avoid. I'd imagine Lake Tahoe is the same way, and these kayakers were not from the area, thinking "c'mon, it's just a lake, it's not like white water rafting".
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
one has to know the waters theyre going out on. at my lake, you head west first thing in the morning so you can get to the scenic end before the wind starts up. once it does, when youre ready to go, getting home is a snap cause the prevailing wind blows you straight back where you started. i even made a little mast and boom with a nylon sail, not too big but boy it moves you along at a good clip, gets you 3 miles home in a little more than an hour...
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uberalice: TheManofPA: emonk: Lucky, lucky people.

Yes, definitely. A guy I hung out with back in college died a week ago from his kayak flipping over in rapids related to a dam on a river.

Low head dams are killing machines. Where I live, they got smart and took some out and converted them to kayak play spots.


That's exactly what it was. Got caught in a vortex from it
 
