rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was some SNL or Mad TV skit with a Britney type eating mayonnaise out of the jar.  But it was hard to find so let's watch this instead.

Totino's with Kristen Stewart - SNL
Youtube A4kpVO56OBU
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a fat girl's name, so I guess it makes sense.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, not even for Blue Plate?

/I sound fat
//And like I would have a hard time ducking
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was having a conversation with my friends yesterday about there being a nonzero number of people with tattoos of pickle jars.

This reinforces that belief.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a video recently of someone with tiny hands smearing mayonnaise onto some ham to make a ham sandwich.

It seemed to really love the mayo.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke's sucks?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke's is Duke's, They're on Ham-on-Rye more than your Mom's beaver, on Rerun.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duke's is a brand of mayonnaise made without sugar. Mayonnaise does not have sugar, traditionally. Most other brands add sugar. Miracle Whip started it. I have heard that there is another brand, Best Foods, that doesn't add sugar. Get that one or Duke's, or make your own, without sugar.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I dun luvz mayo so much that I gots in mah belly & tattooed on the outside of mah belly!'
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Fark no
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's spelled "Hellmann's"
But as a tattoo artist, I'm sure he has no regerts.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to taunt the mayo monkey?

This doesn't end well
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We moved to the Richmond area about a year ago and I've never heard of or used Duke's.  Oh well, life goes on.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Richmond...... now way way from Richmond as I can be
If you gotta use mayo Duke's is good
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Happy mayonnaise noises*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: [Fark user image image 425x318]


If ever a username matched an image. It's like you planned it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

darkmayo: What's all this then?


Americans.
 
betawulf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dstanley: It's a fat girl's name, so I guess it makes sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i986.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mayos for my tomato in order:

Hellman's
Duke's
Blue Plate

Once you get past those three, you might as well eat Miracle Whip (shudder!)
 
Katwang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Dukes were into frozen concentrated orange juice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
those of us that are health conscious only eat Kraft with Olive Oil
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: those of us that are health conscious only eat Kraft with Olive Oil
[Fark user image 720x960]


Oh jesus fark, just THINKING about that made me gag.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fawlty Towers Salad Cream
Youtube KIiOmq-UcDk
 
Katwang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: those of us that are health conscious only eat Kraft with Olive Oil
[Fark user image image 720x960]


That healthy diet may put you here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 712x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
morphine 'claire' nightstage 5//26/92
Youtube WiB1sY9oSzs
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
THE WHITES ARE AT IT AGAIN

c.tenor.comView Full Size


// can't figure out how to make a meme using an animated GIF, so pretend it's on the image
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you're pallid and chubby it is already assumed you love mayo.

If you're also French you may be asked to share.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Duke's is a brand of mayonnaise made without sugar. Mayonnaise does not have sugar, traditionally. Most other brands add sugar. Miracle Whip started it. I have heard that there is another brand, Best Foods, that doesn't add sugar. Get that one or Duke's, or make your own, without sugar.


Wonder bread, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, Miracle Whip, potato chip crumbles. The best comfort food I know.
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: WastrelWay: Duke's is a brand of mayonnaise made without sugar. Mayonnaise does not have sugar, traditionally. Most other brands add sugar. Miracle Whip started it. I have heard that there is another brand, Best Foods, that doesn't add sugar. Get that one or Duke's, or make your own, without sugar.

Wonder bread, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, Miracle Whip, potato chip crumbles. The best comfort food I know.


Knowing what you have been through I won't mock. To each their own. I prefer hellmans/ best foods on my side of the Rockies . Take care
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: those of us that are health conscious only eat Kraft with Olive Oil
[Fark user image 720x960]


Are they eating it with a garden trowel?
 
