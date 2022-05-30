 Skip to content
(University of South Florida)   18-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting   (wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu) divider line
55
    More: News, Police, Coroner, Sheriff, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, 18-year-old man accused, online threat  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somaticasual: World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.


I mean you're not wrong.

This is how the system should work, unlike those revenge fantasies we see here like the lady in West Virginia or this crazy idea that all teachers should have guns. Give police the tools to identify, detain, then disarm these nutters. This is the most common sense tool we could provide that right wingers still wont agree to.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Somaticasual: World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.

I mean you're not wrong.

This is how the system should work, unlike those revenge fantasies we see here like the lady in West Virginia or this crazy idea that all teachers should have guns. Give police the tools to identify, detain, then disarm these nutters.


I suggested dis-handing gun perps, but dis-arming would work too.
Light hobbling also on the table.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And that's when I logged off Fark for the day.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I had children school, I would be pulling them out a month before semester ends.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Bulls!

I mean it, GTFO,
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Ass_Master_Flash: Somaticasual: World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.

I mean you're not wrong.

This is how the system should work, unlike those revenge fantasies we see here like the lady in West Virginia or this crazy idea that all teachers should have guns. Give police the tools to identify, detain, then disarm these nutters.

I suggested dis-handing gun perps, but dis-arming would work too.
Light hobbling also on the table.


Honestly I think dis-fingering them would be fine and probably a lot cheaper too.  All you need is a good pair of bolt cutters and a trash can.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just another typical day in the good ol' U.S. of A.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
surprised we didn't a 6 year old one....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WOOHOO! trifecta!!1!

/i should... buy a boat
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sick of all these threats of a mass shooting.

Why doesn't anyone ever threaten an energy shooting?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really got feel bad for those homeschooled kids who can't take part in this trend.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pure fear mongering. This idiot had airsoft guns and the other two didn't even have that.

There are almost 60 million K-12 students in the US at any given time. That 3 of them would say something stupid on the same day, is not a cause for alarm.
 
Aubrey Plaza's Panty Hamster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lovethispic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WOOHOO! trifecta!!1!

/i should... buy a boat


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Pure fear mongering. This idiot had airsoft guns and the other two didn't even have that.

There are almost 60 million K-12 students in the US at any given time. That 3 of them would say something stupid on the same day, is not a cause for alarm.


Your logic, and I use that term very loosely, is akin to: "I got caught before I could rob the bank that I said I was going to rob so I didn't actually do anything wrong, your honor."

Yes, making threats is a crime whether you have the ability to carry them out. The ability is completely irrelevant to everyone except for the "I'm very smart" crowd that use logic such as yours.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Pure fear mongering.


I know right? We should be more concerned about more serious threats like CRT and teaching students that gay people are human beings too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 850x150]

And that's when I logged off Fark for the day.


they grow up so fast
 
almandot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HE MEANT so he could go PROTECT the kids!!!! LIBRL MEDIA!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What was the mass?   How many grams?
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For sale as NFT. Plz no steal.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Pure fear mongering. This idiot had airsoft guns and the other two didn't even have that.

There are almost 60 million K-12 students in the US at any given time. That 3 of them would say something stupid on the same day, is not a cause for alarm.


You are either the biggest troll or the biggest idiot of all time.
These days is hard to tell.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If they were still that age, I'd pull my kids from school.

My daughter's a middle school teacher. Thankfully she's moved overseas where she can simply be a quality teacher and not have to alt as Rambo.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He grew up so fast this day
 
RI_Red
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Magnanimous_J: Pure fear mongering. This idiot had airsoft guns and the other two didn't even have that.

There are almost 60 million K-12 students in the US at any given time. That 3 of them would say something stupid on the same day, is not a cause for alarm.

You are either the biggest troll or the biggest idiot of all time.
These days is hard to tell.


Every time I see Magat_J, I think "Oh, look, it's this asshole again."
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: lurkey: Ass_Master_Flash: Somaticasual: World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.

I mean you're not wrong.

This is how the system should work, unlike those revenge fantasies we see here like the lady in West Virginia or this crazy idea that all teachers should have guns. Give police the tools to identify, detain, then disarm these nutters.

I suggested dis-handing gun perps, but dis-arming would work too.
Light hobbling also on the table.

Honestly I think dis-fingering them would be fine and probably a lot cheaper too.
All you need is a good pair of bolt cutters and a trash can.


A weasel bucket with finger holes wouldn't cost much.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Are the guns ok?


After they are neutered they will be fostered out to loving forever homes.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Somaticasual: World's. Worst. Price is Right.
Of. Headlines.

I mean you're not wrong.

This is how the system should work, unlike those revenge fantasies we see here like the lady in West Virginia or this crazy idea that all teachers should have guns. Give police the tools to identify, detain, then disarm these nutters. This is the most common sense tool we could provide that right wingers still wont agree to.


Of these three, two were unarmed attention whores too young and stupid to understand the consequences but old enough to be tried and convicted as adults anyway in order to misplace blame instead of actually dealing with the problem.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It has to happen on election day, like it did in Texas to count.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: [Fark user image 850x348]


/murica!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now they just won't make threats. Problem solved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: If they were still that age, I'd pull my kids from school.


That's sort of alarmist, don't you think?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Really got feel bad for those homeschooled kids who can't take part in this trend.


Don't feel too bad. They get plenty death at home too

https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/topic/default?id=firearms--injury-statistics-and-incidence-rates-90-P02982

"Most unintentional firearm-related deaths among children occur in or around the home; 50 percent at the home of the victim, and 40 percent at the home of a friend or relative."
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Endive Wombat
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Photoshop thread disrupted the flow.  That's the odd man out.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: gameshowhost: WOOHOO! trifecta!!1!

/i should... buy a boat

[i.imgflip.com image 582x428]


I never understood why the cat is reading USA Today. Cats are smarter than that
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Endive Wombat: [Fark user image 850x348]
The Photoshop thread disrupted the flow.  That's the odd man out.


C-c-c-combo breaker!
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Pure fear mongering. This idiot had airsoft guns and the other two didn't even have that.

There are almost 60 million K-12 students in the US at any given time. That 3 of them would say something stupid on the same day, is not a cause for alarm.


That ANY of them would threaten to shoot up a school IS cause for alarm, asshat
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I'm glad he'll have a new upstate address shortly since he thought he was being "ironic".
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JRoo: I'm sick of all these threats of a mass shooting.

Why doesn't anyone ever threaten an energy shooting?


Because they're equivalent?

The mass of a M855 5.56 mm NATO round is 12.31 g/190 gr. Converted to electron volts, that's 6.905 x 10^33 eV.

That's way too inconvenient, and confusing for the average reader. It's much simpler to call it a high-powered Glock assault round, everyone knows what you're talking about then.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Corey Anderson was arrested at a residence in Lutz

He did it for the lutz
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Copypasta... copypasta everywhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
