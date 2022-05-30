 Skip to content
(Twitter)   16-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horrible trifecta in play
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just another typical day in the good ol' U.S. of A.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trifecta in play, or have I just not gotten the third notification yet?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most mass killers are copycats.

The Buffalo supermarket murderer stole all his ideas.

I'm sure we will find that the Uvalde murderer was completely lacking in original thinking if the police get brave enough to go in his house and look for clues
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Trifecta in play, or have I just not gotten the third notification yet?


Split second too quick on the add comment. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.


Maybe he didn't want to hurt anyone.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Local schools here are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. Dumb but true.
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.


Summer School
 
nquadroa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.


My kidss still have another week here. I'm terrified at this point.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It has to happen on election day, like it did in Texas to count.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More trans who were groomed by teachers?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Lurky McLurkerton: Trifecta in play, or have I just not gotten the third notification yet?

Split second too quick on the add comment. [Fark user image image 425x352]


Well I'm glad the cops are being proactive now. So much easier busting future Henry IIs than stopping sprees.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: stoli n coke: Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.

Summer School


So he targeted other stupid dummies?
 
BigChad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sooner kids learn that some words, especially online, have consequences, the better.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
13 mass shootings so far this weekend.
Come on, Fark magsturbators. Sing along!

I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can't take that awayAnd I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the menkids who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wonderful. With the arrest of this one child, the problem of school shootings is surely over and done with.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nquadroa: stoli n coke: Threatening a school shooting when schools are on summer break.

What a stupid dummy.

My kidss still have another week here. I'm terrified at this point.


Mine get out at the end of June.  I ain't even worried.  Because she goes to school in another country.

Which is your only solution to this.
 
