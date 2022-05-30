 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   10-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
22
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police say the fifth grader sent text messages about violence at his elementary school.

He may be a bad boy, but the kid has style. He certainly chose the classiest place to threaten violence.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just another typical day in the good ol' U.S. of A.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Armed 18 year old? Wait for backup.

Unarmed 10 year old? You're under arrest! Where's my medal?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And anyone who wants to say a 10 year old can't be a psychopath need to meet my nephew.  HIs parents refuse to see it, but at least the school is trying to get him help. He's coming to visit next month.  I sleep with one eye open, if I sleep at all.

We like to think we live in a civilized society. We don't. And I have little hope for the future.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

allthesametome: And anyone who wants to say a 10 year old can't be a psychopath need to meet my nephew.  HIs parents refuse to see it, but at least the school is trying to get him help. He's coming to visit next month.  I sleep with one eye open, if I sleep at all.

We like to think we live in a civilized society. We don't. And I have little hope for the future.

We like to think we live in a civilized society. We don't. And I have little hope for the future.


I have seen this exact post word for word verbatim here on dark before...🤔🤔
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*fark FTFM
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It has to happen on election day, like it did in Texas to count.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That article is crap. Was the child threatening violence or texting about violence at their school?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

allthesametome: And anyone who wants to say a 10 year old can't be a psychopath need to meet my nephew.  HIs parents refuse to see it, but at least the school is trying to get him help. He's coming to visit next month.  I sleep with one eye open, if I sleep at all.

We like to think we live in a civilized society. We don't. And I have little hope for the future.

We like to think we live in a civilized society. We don't. And I have little hope for the future.


There are just plain born farked up people - there's no doubt at all.  Met some - kids that just do not care, and find it amusing the harm others as much as they can get away with doing.  They're almost always 400% aware that as kids they can manipulate people's perceptions and expectations, and get away with all kinds of shiat.  Sociopaths and psychos have childhoods too - and sometimes it's really not abuse, maltreatment, or bullying in various forms.  They're just bastards born with jacked up brains.  Unpopular but true

/doesn't mean you assume that's the case, you try to get them help when they're identified
//but don't assume there's always a reason and if you can just fix X bad thing they'll be ok
///sometimes X bad thing is the brain of the kid in question
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police say the fifth-grader, who is 10 years old, sent text messages about violence at his elementary school.

Sounds like they are punishing the messenger
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Police say the fifth-grader, who is 10 years old, sent text messages about violence at his elementary school.

Sounds like they are punishing the messenger

Sounds like they are punishing the messenger


Jerk reaction, meet knee.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trifecta completed?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Summoner101: iheartscotch: FTFA: Police say the fifth-grader, who is 10 years old, sent text messages about violence at his elementary school.

Sounds like they are punishing the messenger

Jerk reaction, meet knee.


Well, I hope that this child has learned to never do anything nice for anyone else!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the hell do you expect...  Hollywood cranks out violent movies by the gross, video games are all about how many kills you can rack up, RAP crap, which is NOT music, promotes violence... kids are subjected to that shait hourly...  get used to it, because it is not going away.  You reap what you sow.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So many on a holiday.  Obviously the solution is no more days off.  If you're too busy with homework...

Sadly I know this will be parroted by a conservative while talking about how he walked 20 miles uphill both ways in a snowstorm then had to cut his own firewood for the school stove.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To paraphrase Yoda, do or do not, a threat just makes people look at you, you attention starved little biatch. A bomb threat? When's the last time there was a bomb? You go through all the effort to gather the materials and build a bomb and sneak it into position, the last thing you want is the authorities finding it or moving people out of the way. As with FBI entrapped Muslim bombers, where they recruited them and gave them lumps of modeling clay spritzed with Obsession by Calvin Klein and told them to go bomb a daycare, I expect some other TLA to start recruiting school children and giving them AR-15 rifles with the firing pin removed, or dud ammo. Then they can say "look, little Timmy would murder everyone if you give him a gun (and spike his brain with hateful rhetoric)" and every school can be locked down until every gun in the land is rendered harmless.
 
emonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How are all these kids able to afford ammo?
 
BigChad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The sooner kids learn that some words, especially online, have consequences, the better.
 
karl2025
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonderful. With the arrest of this one child and the previous two, the problem of school shootings is surely over and done with.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

