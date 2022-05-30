 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Happy National Creativity Day. You submitted this with a better headliine   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
9
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If able, see "Everything Everywhere All At Once" in a theater.

\subby be not me
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's create!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Creativity is cool, but have you tried development?
aaaaaaaaaaaaagh
/aaaagh
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Miss you Nan

Fark user imageView Full Size

...Oh "Creativity Day"
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joss Whedon and creativity do not go together.  Unless you find lens flare creative.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When it comes to creativity, I am a professional.
That's right. I have procreated.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i am expressing my creativity right now. i added an egg, lil water and a lil vegetable oil to a packet mix. baking peanut butter cookies. so stick your orchestra quality cello playing up yer nose.
 
