(TechRadar)   Until it comes out, the much hyped and stupidly named Nothing Phone (1) is... nothing   (techradar.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sitting target
Sitting waiting
Anticipating
Nothing
Nothing

Life
Is full of surprises
It advertises
Nothing
Nothing

/In honor of Fletch's passing
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, much ado about nothing?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is as it seems...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samsung's A-5XX line will run rings around it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be Nothing after it comes out, too.
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I just say, I hate this new trend in privacy policies.

In this case, hitting Reject All does not reject all. You need to go into Legitimate interest and reject those as well.
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... guy who wasn't excited about an upcoming phone is now excited based solely on the price, with no description of features or specs, and the only other info given is that the guy in charge is cool, even tho the writer says he never cares about hype wrt the guy who is in charge.

I guess there are people who would care about any of this.

Turns out I am not one of them.
 
Kermit The Toad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dumb name.  They should change it.

The Zero Phone.
The Nada Phone.
The Zippo Ph....no, that's got copyright issues written all over it.
The Zilch Phone.
The Trifle Phone.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jnoel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about a product with 0 info on the product. Outstanding journalism.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the Essential PH-1 was going to be the next big Android thing?

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kermit The Toad: $500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord


Lucky you - mine cost me about $199
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kermit The Toad: $500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord


In the world of no contracts.
 
mungo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Can I just say, I hate this new trend in privacy policies.

In this case, hitting Reject All does not reject all. You need to go into Legitimate interest and reject those as well.
Thanks - I didn't spot that - CCleaner at the ready again...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the hype, that I never heard about a phone I never heard about, was overdone? I'm shocked. Stunned I tell you.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kermit The Toad: $500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord

Lucky you - mine cost me about $199


My last phone was $250 because I needed to get 5G. Before that it was the best phone I could get that came for free with the contract.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kermit The Toad: $500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord

Lucky you - mine cost me about $199


$179 for me. No 5g yet, but mine is basically a battery that's also a phone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Remember when the Essential PH-1 was going to be the next big Android thing?

No
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Sitting target
Sitting waiting
Anticipating
Nothing
Nothing

Life
Is full of surprises
It advertises
Nothing
Nothing

/In honor of Fletch's passing


You gave me a sad, for a moment, I thought Chevy Chase had passed
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Can I just say, I hate this new trend in privacy policies.

In this case, hitting Reject All does not reject all. You need to go into Legitimate interest and reject those as well.
Can I add that I also hate the ones where they list six or seven items with toggle switches, but don't indicate which means On and which means Off?
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Samsung's A-5XX line will run rings around it


If nothing phone (1) packs a solid camera it could be a game changer.

Samsung's A5X series phones are great but the cameras are garbage.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kermit The Toad: $500 is midrange? Wow have I been cheaping out. I have never spent more than about $120 for a phone. I currently own a 1+ Nord

Lucky you - mine cost me about $199

$179 for me. No 5g yet, but mine is basically a battery that's also a phone.


Yeah that's why mine was $199 on sale - 5g capable gen.  Cheapest of that ilk that wasn't otherwise a complete POS.  Mostly happy with it - some customization is lacking but otherwise it's not bad at all.  Quite good for the price point
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't understand why it is a game changer if we don't even know what it is?
 
