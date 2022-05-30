 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Is there a violin this small? Hamptons summer market down 30%   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Renting, Property, Rental agreement, years of strong demand, rental market, Rental shop, Wealthy New Yorkers, Leasing  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 3:02 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By definition, you could not make a violin smaller than a Planck length.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, gas prices...

We went in with a bunch of other couples and rented a place on the beach ten years ago. Massive, home, giant home theater, lots and lots of bedrooms, meg fancy kitchen. Very nice. Quite cheap being the off season.

I can't imagine actually living in such a place.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly we need some Capital Gains Tax Cuts to help these Job Creating Small Businessheroes feel comfortable again, ideally some kind of negative rate. They'll pay for themselves, but, just in case they don't like they didn't the last 23,014 times, there's always tons of fat to be cut in teacher salaries, bridge maintenance, and sewer plant non-blowing-upping.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brokers say weaker demand is partly the result of increased travel elsewhere.

Yeah.  Elsewhere

I'll be traveling to the couch.  And maybe the shiatter a couple of times a day.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No matter how much the wealthy end up getting pinched in the wallet, they'll always find some way to make the lives of poor people more treacherous as punishment.
God forbid someone not suffer when they're mildly inconvenienced.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.