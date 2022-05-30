 Skip to content
(Times Union)   Want the lower in-state tuition rate? Just check this box, it's not like anybody verifies anything   (timesunion.com) divider line
    Bachelor's degree, College, state SUNY tuition, state residents, School, graduate school, SUNY schools, Graduate school  
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Best start using my mother-law's NYC address for my daughter .... Seriously, even out of state SUNY tuition is cheaper than NJ public university (ex., Rutgers) IN-STATE tuition.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing they didn't go broke so maybe they were charging too much
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there even a difference? Never understood.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.


Because an in-state resident has, theoretically, been paying state taxes which help fund the college.  Out-of-state residents, not so much; so they're trying to make up the difference.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.


Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Guessing they didn't go broke so maybe they were charging too much


oh sorry, University President needs to hire a vitally new position Chief Sorority Administrator at the low low salary of just $4,000,000/year.  Ignore that the new hire just so happened to work with the president at a previous university and was about to their job because the new president there could only work with c-level talent he worked with before.

The c-level circle jerk jobs programs in higher education is purely vomitous.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.

Because an in-state resident has, theoretically, been paying state taxes which help fund the college.  Out-of-state residents, not so much; so they're trying to make up the difference.


NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.


Los dos
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.


i'll add to what others have said, it's a convenient way to make sure the student body as the appropriate desired make up.  plus it helps bring in the cash.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The audit said the problem was most pronounced among the campuses' studied at the University at Buffalo, Binghamton University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and SUNY at Geneseo - "with Buffalo having little or no documented support for graduate students' residency in more than half the applications sampled."

I mean... I can kind of see it.  Who the hell would move from out of state to go to college in Buffalo?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: buckeyebrain: covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.

Because an in-state resident has, theoretically, been paying state taxes which help fund the college.  Out-of-state residents, not so much; so they're trying to make up the difference.

NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.

Los dos


I would also guess that in-state residents going to school in-state would be more likely to find a job in-state and contribute to the in-state economy.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.


It also has the added bonus of encouraging the smart people to not all flee the state when they hit college age.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.


But the difference is way too much to balance that out -- a single resident's share of a specific college must be in the tens of dollars at most. Anyone else who starts living in the state would start paying taxes no matter why they moved in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: buckeyebrain: covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.

Because an in-state resident has, theoretically, been paying state taxes which help fund the college.  Out-of-state residents, not so much; so they're trying to make up the difference.

NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.

Los dos

I would also guess that in-state residents going to school in-state would be more likely to find a job in-state and contribute to the in-state economy.


That plus most rational states (back when we had more of those) acknowledge that incentivizing education for their residents is a good thing

/even for the "Who cares?" business first types the higher the general education of an area the higher the general income and tax potential
//now we've got the "We want morons who will obey and polish our knobs no matter how farking stupid the shiat we're spewing is" crowd instead
///yay
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.


Then you don't know anything about state colleges. Seriously, this isn't even a new thing. In-state tuition prices were a thing back in the 1980's. Everywhere. California even offered free tuition to state residents until the 1970s.
 
SuiXi3D [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.


Money.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.


It makes complete sense when you realize that education is an investment in the future.

A large part of the funding for public education is paid for by state and local government, and states generally prefer to invest their taxpayer money in the education of their own citizens over spending it on people from other states who are significantly more likely to leave again as soon as they graduate.

Whether it is national/federal, state/province, county, city or neighborhood, every political entity's primary responsibility is to its own constituents/voter base/taxpayers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Who the hell would move to Buffalo?


Ftfy
 
Snotnose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Way back in the late 70s I wanted to go to community college.  I could either go to the one that was 2 miles away, that I wasn't approved of, or one 20 miles away, which I was approved of.  Mom got a church friend to let me use her address so I went to the one 2 miles away, while getting mail every week from an address I'd never been to and a woman I'd never met.

/  70s.  That's like, um, 50 years ago now
// Tried to sign up for a community college course last year
/// was looking at $450 + parking + $$$ for the class I wanted to take
//// wtf has happened to our educational system in the past 30 years?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

covfefe: Why is there even a difference? Never understood.


In Soviet Russia, tuition for domestics is subsidized, as is bus ticket, ferry ticket, train ticket.   Otherwise there is no difference.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

covfefe: NM Volunteer: covfefe: Before anyone says "more money", but why specifically tuition. Nothing else I've ever heard of has official out of state prices.

Because state universities get funding from the state through taxes, so it is assumed that in-state people have already given a fair share to the university.

But the difference is way too much to balance that out -- a single resident's share of a specific college must be in the tens of dollars at most. Anyone else who starts living in the state would start paying taxes no matter why they moved in.


You might want to take into account property and sales taxes that the students parents have been paying
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Way back in the late 70s I wanted to go to community college.  I could either go to the one that was 2 miles away, that I wasn't approved of, or one 20 miles away, which I was approved of.  Mom got a church friend to let me use her address so I went to the one 2 miles away, while getting mail every week from an address I'd never been to and a woman I'd never met.

/  70s.  That's like, um, 50 years ago now
// Tried to sign up for a community college course last year
/// was looking at $450 + parking + $$$ for the class I wanted to take
//// wtf has happened to our educational system in the past 30 years?


It doesn't look like you got anything out of it the first time, so, who cares?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snotnose: //// wtf has happened to our educational system in the past 30 years?


We've decided that Universities are just big companies, and need to be run by the same people who run companies.  Companies like Sears and GM.
 
