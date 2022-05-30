 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   That's not oil approaching the anus, it's gasoline. Feel the burn   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Petroleum, Joe Biden, American Automobile Association, US gasoline prices, British supermarket groups, Automobile, Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Joe Biden  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 30 May 2022 at 11:44 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.


At least do it with style, I still get out in my F100 from time to time.  It used to get about 12 mpg, now gets about 16 since I put an overdrive in it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: cretinbob: I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.

At least do it with style, I still get out in my F100 from time to time.  It used to get about 12 mpg, now gets about 16 since I put an overdrive in it.


Better than my coworker's lifted Dodge whatever with the big tires and offsets. Apparently the tires killed her fuel saving from the cat delete.

The F100 definitely has more style, and could still fit in a drive thru if you really wanted to.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Renewable energy is unreliable and worse for the planet than gas!"

"Waaaahhhhh! Gas price too BIG!!!"

A story in two acts.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Tulsa metro you can find it below $4.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 640x779]


Their argument is very convincing. If they had one flag fewer, I wouldn't be convinced.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since the mega-corps with virtual monopolies realized they can just keep jacking up the prices to grow record corporate profits endlessly and nothing bad will happen to them until the rest of us simply can't afford to exist anymore I've started to doubt whether Joe Biden's socialism really is working.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A windfall tax would balance the budget for another three years
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the government nationalized the oil commodity industry, would gas station bathrooms be cleaner?
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the hell is this? From Fark's preview:

(Bloomberg) -- US gasoline prices surged to another fresh record, the latest blow to motorists heading into the summer driving season.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has 'Multi-Billion Dollar' Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowAverage retail pri

I couldn't find it on the page. Might just be a summarizing algorithm gone wrong.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember a few years back when gas prices started to rise that the social analysis and prediction was that when gas reached $7 a gallon riots would start.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, you only need a little.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And yet there will still be an insane number of holiday travelers.

If people are gonna pay it, why would the price decrease?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Ever since the mega-corps with virtual monopolies realized they can just keep jacking up the prices to grow record corporate profits endlessly and nothing bad will happen to them until the rest of us simply can't afford to exist anymore I've started to doubt whether Joe Biden's socialism really is working.


^

This latest "all time high" just so happens to occur on a holiday/holiday weekend where lots of people just happen to be driving.

But I'm sure it has nothing to do with that.

There is absolutely no price gouging where they know people have to get gas to execute their plans and will pay whatever the pump says to do so.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: I remember a few years back when gas prices started to rise that the social analysis and prediction was that when gas reached $7 a gallon riots would start.


Hope in one hand...
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.


Apparently they dont care...I was at my local Hazard Fraught a couple of days ago and a jacked up rotted out four different color F350 was idling in the parking lot...nobody inside it. I was in the store for about 15 minutes and when I came out it was still rattling away. I know diesels only burn a tiny amount of fuel at an idle, but still. Did I mention on the back window it said , in those shiatty block letter stickers you get from the hardware store for mailboxes and stuff, "FARK LIBERALS" ?

/hyuk thanks Brandon
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.


I mean, I'm driving a Honda Civic that gets 33-35mpg pretty consistently.  Gas is still expensive, and I'd like to complain about it.

\mostly complain that it's corporate price gouging pure and simple, and that oil executives need to be held personally responsible. Either legally, or by being extrajudicially shot in the streets as an example to the rest of their ilk.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh the glorious comments in that article. Dumbshiat pillbillies should probably consider that driving a jacked F550 and living in the exurbs 40+ miles away from their warehouse job driving a forklift for $18/hr isn't exactly sustainable.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I guess driving a jacked up pick up truck that gets 8 MPG isn't a good idea.
But hey, it was their choice.


Some of us don't have a choice if I could haul all the shiat I needed for work on a Vespa I'd be doing that. I'm burning nearly $600/week in fuel but my customers will end up paying it because that's how inflation works.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 850x1162]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If we started hunting oil execs for sport and displaying their corpses like hunting trophies I bet prices would come down.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If these gas prices continue, my neighbors will only be able to afford enough firecrackers for 15 minutes straight instead of 35 the weekend of 7/4.

/ also what kind of degenerate shoots off fireworks on Memorial Day weekend?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, is gas expensive now? I wouldn't know. I haven't pumped it since I got my EV two years ago when gas was cheap and everyone thought it would stay that way forever.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.