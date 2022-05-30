 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 96 of WW3: EU officials push for "difficult" Russian oil embargo, Russian troops continue to gain ground in Donetsk and Luhansk, while Ukrainian forces push a counter-offensive in the south. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, European Union, Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Poland, Russian troops, Romania, Slovakia  
•       •       •

Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Israel refused to serve "Belavia" aircraft
Flights from Minsk to Tel Aviv have been cancelled.
7:04 AM · May 30, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
The occupiers destroyed a modern bike base in #Liman, opened last fall.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh great another proper name I'll forever be wondering if it's in Eastern Europe or London.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Memorial Day in the US honors those who have served, and those that sacrificed, we see the spirit we wish to remember today in Ukraine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Putin really screwed the pooch with Israel. He might have been able to keep the lane open for opportunities to get cash INTO Russia, but I guess those Jews are touchy about genocide.

I'm actually wondering how long it will be before the Israeli lobby works their way to getting the GOP's attention from trying to sandbag this war. The Great Replacement is not exactly working wonders with them, and while the GOP is a 'great supporter' of Israel, they might find themselves at loggerheads with the increasingly belligerent tone, and slagging a Jewish world leader. Russian cash down, and with potential lobbying money in the air, it could make for some 'interesting' races relatively soonish.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
War Noir
@war_noir
·
3m
#Russia #Ukraine 🇷🇺🇺🇦: A locally-made "VOLS" Anti-Tank Buggy Vehicle belonging to #Ukrainian Combatants.
The vehicle in the video also appears to be armed with a Ukrainian "Stugna-P" ATGM system and two RK-2S Tandem HEAT anti-tank guided missiles.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Those guys should be wearing helmets. shameful.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

who wrote that? its good.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I do not know, but I saved it on Feb 26.  Since that time, they've inspired the world.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once more dear posters into the breach. Slavia Ukraine.

/another tedious bookmark
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hope it levels up soon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The morals and ethics of it, maybe.

Alas those are in short supply, at least among the rich and powerful.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
25m
Kadyrov showed a beaten captive soldier of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine, accompanying the video with a inscription: "accidentally stepped on a rake."

This asshole needs to be removed from society
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Did not say non-existent :P
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I wouldn't read too too much into it. My guess is that we're seeing Israel decide that strategic neutrality won't work for them. At the start, it was pretty clear they wanted to be neutral so that they could host peace talks. Israel was well-suited for this role.

As time has gone on, it's become more clear that countries that thought they could stay neutral for a 3 day invasion won't be able to stay neutral for a 3+ month one where the side committing atrocities is also the losing side.

It's possible that this is indicative of a wider reset, & my guess is that we'll see a bunch of ethnically & religious Israel lobby groups that are more largely opposed to RW groups but I doubt Israel itself is so much moving to strongly support Ukraine than it is just deciding that it won't be rigidly neutral anymore.
 
fasahd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still waiting on Badcosmo. Peace and Health everyone. Happy Memorial Day!
Update from Ukraine 05.29 | ruzzia is Loosing Ground in Ukraine
Youtube k_cfvo3Lupg
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I guess those Jews are touchy about genocide


Looks at the West Bank and Gaza....

You sure about 'dat sport?
 
fasahd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukraine NOW
⚡ Operational information as of 06.00 30.05.2022 from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
▪ In the Seversky direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on objects on the territory of the Sumy region. in the areas of Zapsilla, Myropillya and artillery shelling near Kindrativka.
▪ In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled areas north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, as well as the settlements of Ruska Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva and Pereman.
▪ In the Slavic direction, the enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive in the directions of Izyum - Barvinkove, Izyum - Slovyansk.
For air support, units in the area north of the city of Izyum are keeping the Ka-52 helicopter squadron ready for use. For logistics support and staffing of units, he moved more than 250 units of weapons and equipment to temporarily occupied settlements.
▪ In order to increase the efficiency of the transfer of troops and equipment, the enemy restored the railway bridge near the city of Kupyansk.
▪ In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units focus on conducting offensive actions to encircle our troops in the areas of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk and block the main logistics routes.
▪ In the Liman direction, the enemy is entrenched in the settlement of Liman, regrouping for further attack on Slovyansk.
▪ In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is entrenched on the north-eastern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk. To strengthen the grouping of troops transferred from the territory of the Russian Federation to certain areas of ammunition and equipment.
▪ In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are regrouping for further attack on the direction of Oleksandropillya - Komyshuvakha.
▪ In kurakhovsky and Novopavlovsk directions enemy active hostilities did not. Carries out fire damage to our troops, in particular, it involves tactical and army aviation.
▪ In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the invaders strengthened the group by moving up to 120 units of weapons and military equipment from the area of the city of Melitopol in the direction of the settlement of Vasylivka.
▪ In the South Bug direction, the Rashists continue to focus their main efforts on maintaining busy borders, constraining the actions of our troops and preventing the transfer of defense forces reserves to other directions.
▪ To replenish the losses of the grouping of troops, the occupiers move military equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea.
▪ In the Mykolaiv direction, in order to carry out offensive actions to return the lost positions, the enemy transferred some units to certain directions.
▪ In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and conducts a counterbatary struggle.
▪ Over the past 24 hours, 14 enemy attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 2 artillery systems, 11 armored combat vehicles and 10 enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down two cruise missiles and three Kub-class UAVs.
▪ Fighters of the Air Force for the previous day over Sumy region shot down 2 enemy UAVs. Ukrainian aviation also carried out an air strike on the units of the occupiers near the settlement of Dovzhenke. There are losses in the enemy and in other directions.

News digest for thenight:

At night and at dawn in odessa region, the Russians carried out 2 missile strikes. One missile was shot down by air defense forces. Rashists hit the same previously broken track of the bridge over the Dniester estuary. The shock wave damaged several private houses nearby. There are no injuries among the population, - OK "South".

In Sumy and Okhtyrka districts there were several explosions after midnight, - the head of the OVA.

The invaders shelled The New Bug (Mykolaiv region). Significant destruction in the city center, according to the city council.

In the area of Nova Kakhovka and Stepanivka, russian tank positions are being equipped. Not far from Kherson, equipment is unloaded. In a few days, to strengthen their positions, the Rashists accumulated about 120 units of T-62 and BMP-2, - OK "South".

As a result of the offensive in the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day destroyed 67 Russian military, 6 T-62 tanks, 2 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 3 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, 3 armored and 13 - automotive vehicles, as well as a control point for unmanned reconnaissance and a command post of one of the Russian units - OK "South".

In the East of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 39 invaders, as a result of the defeat of the accumulation of personnel and equipment of Russian troops, Ukrainian artillery also destroyed a warehouse with ammunition, two artillery systems, 11 units of armored combat equipment, 10 enemy vehicles. Air defenses shot down two Russian cruise missiles.

The list of ships that Russia is trying to take to other countries and sell stolen grain and other goods in Ukraine has been handed over to the adviser to the President of Turkey, - the leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev.

Hackers of the anonymous group said that they broke into government websites of Belarus "for involvement in the invasion of Ukraine".
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Franak Viačorka
@franakviacorka
15 thousand people in Warsaw are singing "Chervona Kalina." This song became one of the hymns of the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian occupation.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And here I was thinking that Russia's claim that Hitler was Jewish had gotten the ball rolling despite all the money that was to be made by continuing to do business with oligarchs.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whenever I see the name Donetsk I think of doughnuts. I'll bet I'm not the only one. Conversely, I think that henceforth, whenever I have doughnuts, I'll think fondly about the brave Ukrainians kicking Russia's ass.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knbwhite: Whenever I see the name Donetsk I think of doughnuts. I'll bet I'm not the only one. Conversely, I think that henceforth, whenever I have doughnuts, I'll think fondly about the brave Ukrainians kicking Russia's ass.


I'm going to smile whenever I see a tractor. I wonder how many people will understand why.
 
