(Some Guy)   Lady Liberty takes a break   (hobokengirl.com) divider line
10
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fighting fascists is exhausting
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Fighting fascists is exhausting


And then she's stuck in Jersey for a break.  TANJ.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Draw me like one of your French girls"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure seem to be a lot of people pissing all over your Liberty lately.
 
Cache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That interpretation is a lot nicer than an actual shot of her current state - comatose.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a joke to be made about stealing it too, but I'm lazy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Fighting fascists is exhausting


Other things can be exhausting, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Get back to work you lazy goldbrick.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When Ukraine finally drives out the Russian fascists, the U.S. and France should team up and make Ukraine a Statue of Liberty-like statue of their own. I'd say they've earned it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She looks mighty relaxed for someone who's been getting [unwillingly violated] nonstop for over a decade.

/i could use the shorter, more descriptive word but i'm in enough hot water with the modmins as it is
 
