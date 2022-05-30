 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Summer may not go swimmingly thanks to lifeguard shortage   (axios.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, Swimming pool, Pool openings, severe lifeguard shortage, Memorial Day, Memorial Day weekend, public pools, central Pennsylvania, guard shortage  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 11:38 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had this problem for a number of years in the last place I lived. They complained and complained teenagers didn't want to work and all that and this is before that became the right wing mantra.

Apparently students on break just decided it wasn't worth their time to work for a minimum wage job because they needed a lot more for college. Eventually, city reluctantly, and I mean it almost killed them, raised the wage to 12 bucks an hour and immediately got all the applicants they needed. Additional issues revolved around a requirement to have a certain amount of training before you started to be funded by the employee.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad I don't have a private pool to swim into at the moment. Now it can be the lake or river before I get a chance to go to the ocean.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short life guards ain't got no reason...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lifeguards are a scam being perpetrated by Big Swim.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Add more sharks to the water; that'll thin out the number of swimmers
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
> "There's a lot of retirees that may or may not need the extra money, having it that they come down and have the community is great," he said.

Yeah, as a retired old member that makes me a covid high-risk target, I will NOT be giving resuscitation therapy to anyone.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: They had this problem for a number of years in the last place I lived. They complained and complained teenagers didn't want to work and all that and this is before that became the right wing mantra.

Apparently students on break just decided it wasn't worth their time to work for a minimum wage job because they needed a lot more for college. Eventually, city reluctantly, and I mean it almost killed them, raised the wage to 12 bucks an hour and immediately got all the applicants they needed. Additional issues revolved around a requirement to have a certain amount of training before you started to be funded by the employee.


Big shortage here at $15/hr, which isn't enough. It's a hot sweaty thankless job that is mostly babysitting adults. Why would any kid want to work this when you can have much lower stress at some other job paying $15/hr.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My business selling "Swim at your own risk" signs is booming
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that tech hasn't caught up.  Battery powered shark fins, drones, jet ski rescue craft, hydrofoil small boats, remote control Baby Ruth bars -- all in the mix.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two of my kids are lifeguards at the country club. It's obscene what they get paid. It's summer work between college, but it's a great gig. Short shifts, good money, not difficult, and tons of perks including free lunch or dinner, free golf and they get tons of cash side gigs. My son says he has a 'harem of cash cougars'. I raised a man-whore. I'm so proud.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: They had this problem for a number of years in the last place I lived. They complained and complained teenagers didn't want to work and all that and this is before that became the right wing mantra.

Apparently students on break just decided it wasn't worth their time to work for a minimum wage job because they needed a lot more for college. Eventually, city reluctantly, and I mean it almost killed them, raised the wage to 12 bucks an hour and immediately got all the applicants they needed. Additional issues revolved around a requirement to have a certain amount of training before you started to be funded by the employee.


Plus you have to get first-aid certified.  And CPR certified.  AND take life-guarding classes and get certified.

All of that takes a lot of time, costs quite a lot, and you have to be quite physically fit to be able to pass.

All to get paid basically nothing.

I honestly don't know why ANYONE would do it.

/And since you have to be available all summer all hours of the day, it already restricts the ages to the college-aged (I believe you need to be 18 to get certified, but I could be wrong on that).  So your already tiny pool is even further restricted.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lifeguards are a scam being perpetrated by Big Swim.


Excuse me, I thought this was AMERICA!!!

We don't need lifeguards for *fingerquotes*  'safety', you snowflakes. Drop the unConstitutional restrictions and let anyone who wants to open carry in the pool.
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People get J-1 visas to work as lifeguards? With the Goddess as my witness I never heard of such a thing.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake3988: edmo: They had this problem for a number of years in the last place I lived. They complained and complained teenagers didn't want to work and all that and this is before that became the right wing mantra.

Apparently students on break just decided it wasn't worth their time to work for a minimum wage job because they needed a lot more for college. Eventually, city reluctantly, and I mean it almost killed them, raised the wage to 12 bucks an hour and immediately got all the applicants they needed. Additional issues revolved around a requirement to have a certain amount of training before you started to be funded by the employee.

Plus you have to get first-aid certified.  And CPR certified.  AND take life-guarding classes and get certified.

All of that takes a lot of time, costs quite a lot, and you have to be quite physically fit to be able to pass.

All to get paid basically nothing.

I honestly don't know why ANYONE would do it.

/And since you have to be available all summer all hours of the day, it already restricts the ages to the college-aged (I believe you need to be 18 to get certified, but I could be wrong on that).  So your already tiny pool is even further restricted.


In my day, it was 15 for one certifier and 16 for the other. (Red Cross and ymca I think?)

We paid to get our certification and for our awful uniforms. The perk was a neighborhood pool with multiple hours a day without patrons and hanging out at the pool i was going to be at anyway. Also as long as you showed up and did the safety aspects of the job, it was impossible to be fired.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joe Biden worked as a lifeguard.  It's subtle, but it shows.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Joe Biden worked as a lifeguard.  It's subtle, but it shows.


He was the kid in The Sandlot that faked a drowning in order to sexually assault a female lifeguard he had the hots for.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: edmo: They had this problem for a number of years in the last place I lived. They complained and complained teenagers didn't want to work and all that and this is before that became the right wing mantra.

Apparently students on break just decided it wasn't worth their time to work for a minimum wage job because they needed a lot more for college. Eventually, city reluctantly, and I mean it almost killed them, raised the wage to 12 bucks an hour and immediately got all the applicants they needed. Additional issues revolved around a requirement to have a certain amount of training before you started to be funded by the employee.

Big shortage here at $15/hr, which isn't enough. It's a hot sweaty thankless job that is mostly babysitting adults. Why would any kid want to work this when you can have much lower stress at some other job paying $15/hr.


I'd think a perk for a lifeguard would be seeing attractive people in swimsuits all day. Depending on your location, of course. Probably nicer at some college town than the pools at The Villages.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.