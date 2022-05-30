 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Thousands were stranded at the Manchester Airport after pilots failed to show up   (metro.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Awkward, London Stansted Airport, Ryanair, Dublin Airport, EasyJet, London Gatwick Airport, Thomson Airways, huge queues, Airline  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 9:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought in the EU passengers had a Bill of Rights that OH WAIT
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.


Half the comments about delays and shambles in TFA are from Dublin, which is very much in the EU.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They created the problem themselves.  It wasn't unforeseeable.  They scheduled a bunch of flights without caring there'd be enough support staff to get them off the ground.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ You can check-in any time you like
  but you can never leave

Fark user imageView Full Size

'I'm having a bad-enough day as it is, man.'
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.


EU Airports have been royally farked for the last couple of days.   Dublin is hosed.  I had to spend the night just outside Schiphol because my flight was late and I missed a connection.    Security lines there were literally around the terminal.   Up to four hours wait in some cases.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

EU Airports have been royally farked for the last couple of days.   Dublin is hosed.  I had to spend the night just outside Schiphol because my flight was late and I missed a connection.    Security lines there were literally around the terminal.   Up to four hours wait in some cases.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.


What is happening is that people are demanding fair wages.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Traveling home Friday here in the U.S. was pretty bad. My one hour layover in Charlotte turned into about 22 hours and an unplanned hotel stay thanks to the combined effects of post-COVID understaffing, summer weather, busy holiday weekend, probably some lingering COVID reducing crews a little further, IT issues at CLT, and working through the aftermath of a few dozen cancelled Thursday flights.

Buckle up, the whole summer is going to be like this. Crazy expensive, too. Sucks that I was cheated out of a Saturday but at least I get paid by the hour and I was on the clock with a per diem.
 
Danack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.


One thing is that Easyjet had a software problem that caused an outage on their systems. They have enough flights by themselves that any screwup is going to have cascading effects on western Europe.

Also, the airlines still have staff shortages, combined with holidays means that airports are under the most stress they've been for years.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh, turns out businesses can't operate without their workers. Better do all they can to make their workers happy, then.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Were they united?
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.


As much as some people don't want to admit it, the travel industry was simply decimated by COVID and the subsequent actions. Staff who were furloughed or simply laid off have taken the opportunity to reconsider those career choices, and many will never be coming back. Airlines have reduced schedules and increased duty periods, but cancellations and delays are going to be an inevitable feature of travel for some time to come. To imagine that the world is simply going to bounce back from this pandemic without any impact on levels of service and performance is fanciful at best.  If you haven't managed your expectations around this reality, disappointment is almost guaranteed.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gotta say though that there are worse airports to be stuck in than CLT. I listened to a pianist doing a nice version of the entire Hammerklavier sonata while sitting in a rocking chair watching pretty people sprinting between concourses. Gave him a well-earned tip.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

EU Airports have been royally farked for the last couple of days.   Dublin is hosed.  I had to spend the night just outside Schiphol because my flight was late and I missed a connection.    Security lines there were literally around the terminal.   Up to four hours wait in some cases.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

What is happening is that people are demanding fair wages.


Which is more important. 4 hour queues for people to get checked in and through security. Or refusing to pay staff the extra $1 an hour or whatever amount they want.

I think you'll find that 4 hour queues are just a happy consequence of profits.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The EU is garbage anyways based on the sole fact they think "business class" is somehow just a normal economy seat with a blocked out middle seat.

They're farking savages.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank you Easyjet for canceling my flight from Krakow to London. Seriously thanks!  I got my money back and didn't have to sit in the airport for 12 hours to find out I wasn't going.  Now I get to find out if RyanAir can do better. Wish me luck!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They all went to Liverpool to laugh at the football team for losing the Champions League final.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

As much as some people don't want to admit it, the travel industry was simply decimated by COVID and the subsequent actions. Staff who were furloughed or simply laid off have taken the opportunity to reconsider those career choices, and many will never be coming back. Airlines have reduced schedules and increased duty periods, but cancellations and delays are going to be an inevitable feature of travel for some time to come. To imagine that the world is simply going to bounce back from this pandemic without any impact on levels of service and performance is fanciful at best.  If you haven't managed your expectations around this reality, disappointment is almost guaranteed.


I don't believe it is abusive or unrealistic to expect service industries to correct their mistakes, in a timely fashion, and at the customers convenience. If you can't do this, you shouldn't have accepted money for a service in the first place.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please allow ads on ttis page. Ads blocked 54.

Nopenope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.


True fact:  They don't celebrate Memorial Day in Europe.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Travellers have been warned chaos at airports will continue after passengers complained of 'nightmare' waits of up to seven hours blighting half-term getaways."

The beatings will continue until morale improves.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: I'm an excellent driver: Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

As much as some people don't want to admit it, the travel industry was simply decimated by COVID and the subsequent actions. Staff who were furloughed or simply laid off have taken the opportunity to reconsider those career choices, and many will never be coming back. Airlines have reduced schedules and increased duty periods, but cancellations and delays are going to be an inevitable feature of travel for some time to come. To imagine that the world is simply going to bounce back from this pandemic without any impact on levels of service and performance is fanciful at best.  If you haven't managed your expectations around this reality, disappointment is almost guaranteed.

I don't believe it is abusive or unrealistic to expect service industries to correct their mistakes, in a timely fashion, and at the customers convenience. If you can't do this, you shouldn't have accepted money for a service in the first place.


Thing is, they don't need to. The airports / airlines don't need to provide adequate staffing. And what are we gonna do about it.

If you're stuck in a 4 hour security line, it isn't like you can just say fark it and turn around or just screw the security theater and go straight through without taking off your shoes and belt.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Gotta say though that there are worse airports to be stuck in than CLT. I listened to a pianist doing a nice version of the entire Hammerklavier sonata while sitting in a rocking chair watching pretty people sprinting between concourses. Gave him a well-earned tip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: WastrelWay: Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.

True fact:  They don't celebrate Memorial Day in Europe.


The Queen's platinum jubilee is happening. Monday is a bank holiday, which is basically the same thing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No one wants to work anymore!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Rent Party: WastrelWay: Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.

True fact:  They don't celebrate Memorial Day in Europe.

The Queen's platinum jubilee is happening. Monday is a bank holiday, which is basically the same thing.


True fact:  Bank holidays happen regularly in Europe.  They don't even have to coincide with an actual holiday.  They just call them "Bank holidays" and take the day off.

It ain't even kind of the same thing.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Rent Party: Russ1642: Easy, just bring in staff from other EU countries and... wait, scratch that. Suffer in the filth you created.

I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

As much as some people don't want to admit it, the travel industry was simply decimated by COVID and the subsequent actions. Staff who were furloughed or simply laid off have taken the opportunity to reconsider those career choices, and many will never be coming back. Airlines have reduced schedules and increased duty periods, but cancellations and delays are going to be an inevitable feature of travel for some time to come. To imagine that the world is simply going to bounce back from this pandemic without any impact on levels of service and performance is fanciful at best.  If you haven't managed your expectations around this reality, disappointment is almost guaranteed.


I have less than zero expectations when I'm flying. Less disappointment that way.  I'm flying to Arizona in July, and I'm expecting nothing but chaos.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: WastrelWay: Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.

True fact:  They don't celebrate Memorial Day in Europe.


Next you'll tell me they don't celebrate the 4th of July
/buncha commies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ferry from Liverpool to Belfast is about the same, or just a little higher.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Rent Party: WastrelWay: Rent Party: I don't know what is happening, but it sucks if you're traveling right now.

Every Memorial Day, people think they have travel. It's the worst time for it. It's like everyone in a high-rise flushing the toilet at the same time.

True fact:  They don't celebrate Memorial Day in Europe.

Next you'll tell me they don't celebrate the 4th of July
/buncha commies.


I can't count the number of times people have asked me "How do they celebrate Thanksgiving in Ireland?"

It used to bug me.   Now I just make up some crazy story about hot air balloons and circus clowns.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.