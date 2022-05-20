 Skip to content
(CNN)   Prices for everything are skyrocketing, so here's a look at how much your salary should increase to keep up. You know, if you lived in Fantasyland or something   (cnn.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves
1 hour ago  
"Sorry, the company had a *very* tough year. And now, let's all watch our CEO's family have a wacky Faberge egg fight!"
 
frankb00th
35 minutes ago  
Wouldnt prices rise along just as fast due to increased demand from all the newly available capital?
 
LineNoise
33 minutes ago  

You must be new here.
 
Ragin' Asian
32 minutes ago  
Rates for my freelance copywriting gigs have increased nominally. Unfortunately, the prospects of full time employment seem to be getting scarcer.
 
Fabric_Man
31 minutes ago  
Ever heard of anyone getting an 8% raise in a single year? Ever? That's what it would take to keep your pay stable in real dollars.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
29 minutes ago  
My "raise" this year was 2%. Which means effectively I got a pay cut.
 
some_beer_drinker
26 minutes ago  

we are gonna need you come in on saturday....
 
rattart
26 minutes ago  
How's that biden thing working for ya now? Loving these gas prices and all? I suppose you're just happy orange man is hurting your tweets anymore.He may have been stupid but he wasn't hurting the country like the farkwit in there now is.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
21 minutes ago  

My situation is unique, but...

Last year I got tired of trying to wrangle a promotion out of my management, so I moved to a different job in the same company looking for upward potential. My pay was eval'd during the move and got 2%. After about 5 months, I talked to my manager and said, "I suck at this job and I don't foresee myself not sucking at it any time in the future. You need someone else. I'll get out of the way --- retire or find another gig." I mentioned this to my old manager and he pointed out that the promotion I wanted would be quite easy during a transfer back, so I went. Another eval plus the promotion == 8%.  We just had our normal pay eval cycle... another 2%.

So, I managed to fail upward to the tune of 12.4% in the last 9 months.
 
Dodo David
19 minutes ago  

Meanwhile, back in reality . . .
 
August11
18 minutes ago  
Groceries are truly out of control in the Northeast US. I paid $2.00 for a bell pepper the other day. Eggs are close to $7.00. If we had kids, we would be buying super cheap processed foods.

Fortunately, the garden has about thirty pepper plants and thirty tomato plants. The lettuce box is going crazy.

Both our incomes are stagnant. So good time to grow food.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
18 minutes ago  

Yes... this is strictly a domestic thing, entirely the fault Biden. That Germany, for example, is suffering the highest inflation in nearly 50 years is entirely coincidental.

German inflation reaches highest in nearly 50 years
 
Hantavirus
17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt
17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH
17 minutes ago  

wdog61
13 minutes ago  
I took a new job with a semi government agency. An early paycut to start but there is a union defined COLA plus annual review. I'm really glad I lucked into it.
 
TheSubjunctive
10 minutes ago  

Raises hand.

I got a 19% raise last year, same employer, basically same duties.  Mind you, I have a really weird compensation history. Over 14 years, I've had raises of 19%, 11%, 38% (though that was a change in department), and 25%, along with 8 year of nothing at all and 2 of ~1%.

Mind you, I was absurdly underpaid to start, but averages out pretty well.
 
cryptozoophiliac
9 minutes ago  
Here's why inflation ain't gonna last: Demand destruction.

Employers have other ways of keeping wages down (automation, outsourcing, etc). There won't be any price-wage spiral.

So I am truly sorry your efforts to make Joe Biden into Jimmy Carter won't work. I'll lend you a handkerchief when Biden wins re-election because you put up a moron against him.
 
Vacation Bible School
8 minutes ago  

/Same.
//After taking a pay cut to move to my current job.
///Of course my old place closed so I didn't have many options...
 
Pugdaddyk
7 minutes ago  
What I can say for me personally in Germany is:
Gasoline from 1.60 Euros per liter to 2.15
Electricity from 650 Euros per year to 880
Food is approximately 8 % higher
Pet food is up 50 cents per kilo
Our heating and hot water is from propane. We do not know the cost of it per liter, but our landlord said there was a significant rise from the last time he filled the tank. Our tank is 7500 liters.
Restaurant prices are up approximately 3 Euros per order from previous like orders.
I got a 6% raise and my wife is going to ask for a raise in October. 
Good news is, there is a relief at the pump for three months starting June 1st. They are going to cut the fuel tax by 30 cents. Basically a band-aid on an amputation, but every little bit helps.

THIS IS NOT BIDENS FAULT for us. My conspiracy mind tells me it's corporations trying their best to recoup from Covid. I am definitely not an economist, so I have no idea. I know we are spending about 200 Euros more a month over last year for a similar lifestyle.
 
Reverend J
6 minutes ago  
My boss quit out of the blue so I ended up getting a promotion and a 20% pay raise. The first month everything was on fire, but it's settled down since then and now it's a pretty sweet gig. I could jump ship and get a higher paying job, but there's a lot of flexibility in this one and it's not as intense as working in pharma.
 
freakay
6 minutes ago  
Trump and republican economic policies have screwed us more than we know.

Middle to upper middle class, got a 1% raise this year, haven't had a raise in two years, retirement match was eliminated for two years, and we simply can't catch up.

But I was looking at my tax returns for some info the other day. Our situation got markedly worse with trump tax plan. Eliminating many deductions we used for "standard deduction," realigning brackets, etc.

So my question is this. Why can't we change the tax code back to Obama taxes?
 
qorkfiend
3 minutes ago  

Fortunately, the garden has about thirty pepper plants and thirty tomato plants. The lettuce box is going crazy.

Both our incomes are stagnant. So good time to grow food.


What the hell kind of eggs are you buying? I live in the northeast US and it's half that unless you're getting a premium brand
 
thealgorerhythm
2 minutes ago  
Yea but I don't really want to work so ima keep doing what I been
 
