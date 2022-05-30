 Skip to content
(Air Force Times)   Air Force chickens out of Pride Month events when Senator Marco Rubio (R-Epressed) complains Drag Queen Story Time at Ramstein AB library would "place children in a sexualized environment"   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, United States Air Force, Ramstein Air Base, 86th Airlift Wing, Transgender, LGBT, Drag queen, United States Air Forces in Europe, Stonewall riots  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it would.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Well it would.


Blow it out your ass, morons.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
because they could literally go anywhere else and they'd be in a sexualized environment.

Hey Marco how about you do something about inflation?

Oh right.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Well it would.


fark off deplorable.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Well it would.


I assume you are referring to the Air Force chickening out.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I strongly doubt the AF's pride celebration are as lewd as, say, Chicago's pride parade. Methinks the Marco doth protest too much.
 
piledhigheranddeeper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it would
 
wademh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marco thinking that Drag Queen Story Time is sexualized is Marco confessing to a fantasy.
The kids would not be having a sexualized fantasy. Again, the accusation is a confession.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Well it would.


Tell 'ya what. We'll stop sexualizing Pride when straight people stop doing things like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is a guy in a dress inherently sexualized?  or are you the one sexualizing him Mr. Rubio?

Hell, men in dresses are the cornerstone of British comedy, and there's nothing sexy about that.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

piledhigheranddeeper: Well it would


Just because you get turned on by the three little bears doesn't mean the kids will.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: piledhigheranddeeper: Well it would

Just because you get turned on by the three little bears doesn't mean the kids will.


Wow, way to call me out, too!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Conservatives" seem to be the ones obsessed with sex since they ascribe it to virtually everything they don't like.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, because the one thing we should be really paying attention to is who our military is schtooping on a consensual basis. Base libraries are for the troops, and families second, and some of our boys and gals...well, there was a reason that 'ladyboy' entered the zeitgeist in America after tours in South East Asia...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: piledhigheranddeeper: Well it would

Just because you get turned on by the three little bears doesn't mean the kids will.


Also, wait, three little bears...?

Boy, that nursery rhyme would've ended differently for the wolf, lol
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: derpes_simplex: piledhigheranddeeper: Well it would

Just because you get turned on by the three little bears doesn't mean the kids will.

Also, wait, three little bears...?

Boy, that nursery rhyme would've ended differently for the wolf, lol


I was referring to the storytellers.

/And I'm drunk.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: feckingmorons: Well it would.

Tell 'ya what. We'll stop sexualizing Pride when straight people stop doing things like this:
[Fark user image image 425x283]


And for the record, I don't even think that onesie is a bad thing... Okay, actually, it's incredibly tacky, but that's the point.

The truth is, humans are inherently sexual creatures and is frustrating how it's still treated as taboo by some absolute weirdos... Especially anything that's divergent from heteronormative tastes. Like, I'm so sick and tired of being told "they're trying to indoctrinate my kids," or "that's inappropriate to bring up around children," by some dude who'll then go ahead and take their kid to Hooters or something without thinking twice about it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Hey Marco. You don't like men wearing skirts? Talk to this guy first you jackass.
 
