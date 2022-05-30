 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WEAR Pensacola)   Which is worse? Fifth-grader boy arrested for threatening mass shooting at his elementary school, or county sheriff posting video of his arrest on social media?   (weartv.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, 10-year-old Florida student, Tourism, Mobile, Alabama, mass, threat  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 4:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it illegal to reveal details about a minor.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A childhood friend of mine (we'd lost touch, before internet and he left after third grade) stopped a potential school shooting before it happened, when he was in high school.

This occurred in Oregon, about a year or two after Thurston (a couple hours away from the school which*wasn't* shot up was located) and Columbine.

I learned about this event not from any contemporary news story (and at that age I *was* online and a regular follower of regional news), but from a search years later on Google, thinking "hey whatever happened to him?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A perp walk is a perp walk.

Who cares who it is as long as you get the attention
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel that we could gather a majority of people who feel that fifth graders shouldn't have unsupervised access to any type of firearm.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it illegal to reveal details about a minor.


Not if you charge the fifth-grader as an adult.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it illegal to reveal details about a minor.


Is better to arrest for secret reasons?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.