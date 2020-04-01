 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   There is no limit to the number of dildos you can legally own in Texas, but there is a limit (five) on the number of guns. Wait. Strike that. Reverse it   (dailydot.com) divider line
    Murica, Automatic firearm, Assault rifle, Firearm, Assault weapon, United States Senate, Gun politics, Rifle, AR-15  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How could they possibly know how many dildos you own?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: How could they possibly know how many dildos you own?


You have to register them. And you can't buy them without training.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we covered this years ago!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And with Lawrence v. Texas on the chopping block by 2025, they'll be lowering the number soon.

Two max if you're a married Christian couple, otherwise straight to prison for you. With a $10,000 bounty for each dildo owner you turn in.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'll pry my dildos from warm red hands.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have so many questions.

What if I am a licensed dildo dealer?

Am I required to use definite articles for all dildos in excess of five?

What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bughunter:What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?

Congress.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we can look forward to ladies and gentlemen laying their dildos on the floor in creative displays, or is THAT gonna get us banninated? Because, let's face it, we're gonna get some submissions once this gets Tweet gets some legs.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a dildo if you try hard enough!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Does this mean we can look forward to ladies and gentlemen laying their dildos on the floor in creative displays, or is THAT gonna get us banninated? Because, let's face it, we're gonna get some submissions once this gets Tweet gets some legs.


usually you can just carefully look at the background images on tinder and see a sample of peoples collections.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: bughunter:What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?

Congress.


Used in a sentence:
They had just finished playing with a congress of dildoes, when suddenly a bit of santorum slipped out.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bughunter: I have so many questions.

What if I am a licensed dildo dealer?

Am I required to use definite articles for all dildos in excess of five?

What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?


A farkton of dildos...
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obviously there's a need to ensure you're fully trained in the correct use of a dildo, I'd be happy to become a licensed dildo instructor.

You also need to ensure you have the correct gauge dildo for your target!
Too small a gauge and your dildo becomes ineffective, too large and you run the risk of obliterating your target.

/Who needs more than 2 dildo's?
//Dildo's are not like slashies, you rarely need 3
///Dildo
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the NRA is breaking the law by owning so many dildos who are Texan members of Congress.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From TFA, the limit also applies to "artificial vaginas."

While I can, sorta kinda, understand why one might want more than 5 dildos... you know kinda like you need a graduated set of urethral sounds... I really don't see a need for more than one Fleshlight.  Maybe two if your refractory period is less than your dishwasher cycle.

/what are you looking at me like that for?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Texas is all about "molon labe" and less about "molon labia."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alec Beevers: Obviously there's a need to ensure you're fully trained in the correct use of a dildo, I'd be happy to become a licensed dildo instructor.

You also need to ensure you have the correct gauge dildo for your target!
Too small a gauge and your dildo becomes ineffective, too large and you run the risk of obliterating your target.

/Who needs more than 2 dildo's?
//Dildo's are not like slashies, you rarely need 3
///Dildo


I respectfully disagree. You need at least for yourself, at least one for others, and at least one to share. That is at least three right there to start. Then you start adding options like grips and scope to select from and before you know it, you need a dildo safe.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: bughunter:What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?

Congress.


LarrySouth: farkton


Caucus.

A caucus of dildos.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: From TFA, the limit also applies to "artificial vaginas."

While I can, sorta kinda, understand why one might want more than 5 dildos... you know kinda like you need a graduated set of urethral sounds... I really don't see a need for more than one Fleshlight. Maybe two if your refractory period is less than your dishwasher cycle.

/what are you looking at me like that for?


read up on the care and maintenance requirements, then think about the average male.

Go ahead and guess what percentage of fleshlight owners actually clean them. then google it. then recoil in horror.

websites suggest just tossing it and getting a new one, at $50-100 a pop.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Alec Beevers: Obviously there's a need to ensure you're fully trained in the correct use of a dildo, I'd be happy to become a licensed dildo instructor.

You also need to ensure you have the correct gauge dildo for your target!
Too small a gauge and your dildo becomes ineffective, too large and you run the risk of obliterating your target.

/Who needs more than 2 dildo's?
//Dildo's are not like slashies, you rarely need 3
///Dildo

I respectfully disagree. You need at least for yourself, at least one for others, and at least one to share. That is at least three right there to start. Then you start adding options like grips and scope to select from and before you know it, you need a dildo safe.


I now have you farkied as "Dildo safe".
In a few months, I'll have forgotten why, and be intrigued!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does a double ended dong count as two?
 
chatoyance
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: How could they possibly know how many dildos you own?


OPEN UP! DILDO INSPECTORS!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alec Beevers: Hyjamon: Alec Beevers: Obviously there's a need to ensure you're fully trained in the correct use of a dildo, I'd be happy to become a licensed dildo instructor.

You also need to ensure you have the correct gauge dildo for your target!
Too small a gauge and your dildo becomes ineffective, too large and you run the risk of obliterating your target.

/Who needs more than 2 dildo's?
//Dildo's are not like slashies, you rarely need 3
///Dildo

I respectfully disagree. You need at least for yourself, at least one for others, and at least one to share. That is at least three right there to start. Then you start adding options like grips and scope to select from and before you know it, you need a dildo safe.

I now have you farkied as "Dildo safe".
In a few months, I'll have forgotten why, and be intrigued!


nice.

Given my collection and age of my kids, it may be time to invest or invent one.

I wish we could see how other farkers have us farkied. Maybe not the names of who farkied us, just the comments of others.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Does a double ended dong count as two?


I think it depends on the number of users at the time and not the device itself.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: How could they possibly know how many dildos you own?


Don't talk shiat about my dildo bandolier
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I keep telling mrs bughunter she needs to get a jumbo jelly dong to prepare for the collapse of civil society, but she's unconvinced that she needs more than a little egg vibrator for home defense.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: And you can't buy them without training.


I need to switch careers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pssst. Hey lady. You wanna buy a Bad Dragon?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Does a double ended dong count as two?


Asking for yourself and a friend?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Butt plugs still unlimited?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shoot dildos at Donald Trump's head

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB: A few years back I traveled to OKC for work semi-regularly, and I noticed that there were an abnormally large number of sex toy shops.  At some point it occurred to me that it was the closest city to the Texas border.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What are you supposed to do if you need to get off 30-50 wild hogs?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: I keep telling mrs bughunter she needs to get a jumbo jelly dong to prepare for the collapse of civil society, but she's unconvinced that she needs more than a little egg vibrator for home defense.


There is evidence you may be right and she may not fully understand the situation for having back-up and contingency planning.

Remember during the pandemic when amazon was prioritizing PPE over other things yet this was happening

https://97x.com/amazon-worker-thinks-its-wrong-to-ship-sex-toys-during-the-crisis/

https://thegrio.com/2020/04/01/amazon-worker-strike-covid-19-dildos/

"Dildos are not essential items"

I'd hate to have a malfunctioning device when you need one most.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They must have micro penises or something as that would explain the dildo ownership limit. Massive trucks that guzzle gas aren't limited. Giant mega-mansions aren't limited. Luxury sports cars aren't limited. But dildos are.

Dicks with little dicks who can't get their spine or dick stiff are being dicks about artificial dicks that last longer and give more pleasure.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it allows any TBH.

A married woman should be having unsatisfactory sex with her husband for the purposes of procreation only, just like the Bible says!  Any unmarried women, or man, must restrain themselves as is just and proper, until they marry and enjoy the gift of God's pleasure with each other.

Possession of a dildo is as much of a sin as the possession of a graven idol.

/gag
//Can't keep that level of sanctimonious bullshiat up for long...
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But the operative question is this: are these fully automatic dildos, or semi-automatic dildos?  Because the AR15 is not fully automatic as portrayed in TFA.  It is not a "machine gun."  It is a semi-automatic sporting rifle generally in a not-very-large caliber.  The bullet part is the same diameter as .22LR.

Just going for accuracy here.  Don't want to light anyone on fire.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nina9: I thought we covered this years ago!


We also cover mass shootings every week. I don't see why we can't bring up Texas dildo bag limits everytime something shooty happens in Texas, too.
 
QFarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: I have so many questions.

What if I am a licensed dildo dealer?

Am I required to use definite articles for all dildos in excess of five?

What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?


Since you are a licensed dealer, is it true there are no background checks for private sales or sales at "dildo shows?"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: But the operative question is this: are these fully automatic dildos, or semi-automatic dildos?  Because the AR15 is not fully automatic as portrayed in TFA.  It is not a "machine gun."  It is a semi-automatic sporting rifle generally in a not-very-large caliber.  The bullet part is the same diameter as .22LR.

Just going for accuracy here.  Don't want to light anyone on fire.


Seem it only extends to hand guns

Texas woman hides gun in vagina
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You may take my dildos, but you'll never take my FREEDOM!
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Citation needed about the 5 dildo limit.

Also, given that the article keeps claiming fully auto weapons are legal and easily available I doubt the veracity of the rest of the story.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hyjamon:

I wish we could see how other farkers have us farkied. Maybe not the names of who farkied us, just the comments of others.

I don't think I comment often enough for anybody to have me farkied, but I think ignorance is probably bliss!
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you know why Turd Cruz can't own any dildos? 'Cuz he's already a metric fark ton of dildos!!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alec Beevers: Obviously there's a need to ensure you're fully trained in the correct use of a dildo, I'd be happy to become a licensed dildo instructor.

You also need to ensure you have the correct gauge dildo for your target!
Too small a gauge and your dildo becomes ineffective, too large and you run the risk of obliterating your target.

/Who needs more than 2 dildo's?
//Dildo's are not like slashies, you rarely need 3
///Dildo


However, if Goatse should appear in your life...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

QFarker: bughunter: I have so many questions.

What if I am a licensed dildo dealer?

Am I required to use definite articles for all dildos in excess of five?

What is the collective noun for a collection of dildos?

Since you are a licensed dealer, is it true there are no background checks for private sales or sales at "dildo shows?"


Dildo shows or bachelor parties?

Private sales of previously owned dildos is a rather niche market.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: But the operative question is this: are these fully automatic dildos, or semi-automatic dildos?  Because the AR15 is not fully automatic as portrayed in TFA.  It is not a "machine gun."  It is a semi-automatic sporting rifle generally in a not-very-large caliber.  The bullet part is the same diameter as .22LR.

Just going for accuracy here.  Don't want to light anyone on fire.


Although it probabaly seems like pedantry to a lot of people, it's ridiculously sloppy writing. No one is helping any causes by not understanding what they are talking about.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Habitual Cynic: But the operative question is this: are these fully automatic dildos, or semi-automatic dildos?  Because the AR15 is not fully automatic as portrayed in TFA.  It is not a "machine gun."  It is a semi-automatic sporting rifle generally in a not-very-large caliber.  The bullet part is the same diameter as .22LR.

Just going for accuracy here.  Don't want to light anyone on fire.

Although it probabaly seems like pedantry to a lot of people, it's ridiculously sloppy writing. No one is helping any causes by not understanding what they are talking about.


The spell check, it's right there for me.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.