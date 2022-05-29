 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wow. [FOOD] tab? [STEM]? [D'AWWW]? Ehhhh, f*ck it. *hits Submit*   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1:30 seconds of time padding, 15 seconds of ads, then a guy who used heat suction to put 2 horns on his bald 5 head.

Who paid you to post this?
 
Yoeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil went down to Georgia Southeast Asia?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was farking stupid
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When it started I thought he was going to show how to heat and flatten horn to make a kind of proto-plastic. I saw a guy make a comb that way at one of those settler village reenactment places and thought it was darn neat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
uuuuhhhhhhhhhh....
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
more proof tiktok and twatter will save the world.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well if that's his kink, power to him I guess.
 
sexyhusband
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If this guy makes money as an influencer on TickTock I'm quitting my job.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have questions.  None of them pertain to this video.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bhahahahaha this guy went from "Welcome to Applebees" to "fark this job I quit" in 1 hour lmfaooooo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sexyhusband: If this guy makes money as an influencer on TickTock I'm quitting my job.


Let's all not follow this guy

/every vote counts
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sexyhusband: If this guy makes money as an influencer on TickTock I'm quitting my job.


The only thing we know he makes as an influencer on TikTok are horns he can stick to his head.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.