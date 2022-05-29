 Skip to content
(NYPost)   PSA: When the official asks are there any objections to this couple being married that is not the time to pull a prank   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
don't hate her. We were never the closest of sisters due to our age difference but we didn't hate each other.

4 years is an age difference?

Anyway it was a lame joke but hardly offensive.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone who says you "ruined my special day" in response to this is too focused on the wedding and not on the marriage.

Life's going to throw rocks at you. If you expect perfection then it's going to be a hard realization.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just as long as you make sure to make your sister's wedding all about you.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
farm8.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everyone cracked up when a six-year-old at a wedding I attended loudly objected "I'm really bored".
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A buddy made a poor choice in partners, got married in a bar. I was vehemently against the marriage, displayed a large wad of cash, offered the minister "twice whatever they're paying you to leave and say you couldn't find the place."  (Just my opening negotiation.) Said I'd cover for her and say I'd sent her somewhere else. She'd already been told about my objections and didn't care; thought I was joking. When my buddy caught the wife sleeping with a neighbor, he conceded I'd been right all along.

(The minister was kind of hot. I'd have been interested if not for the religion thing and harming my buddy. Maybe I should have tried buying her drinks, taking her to the no-tell motel up the block. A minister would have been a new experience, and I've done worse...)
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly, no-one ever appreciates you trying to inject some levity into a wedding, save that for funerals
 
