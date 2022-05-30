 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Alberta faces a bacon surplus   (cbc.ca) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Wild boar, possible invasion of wild boars, wild boar, northeastern Alberta town of Lamont, Domestic pig, Eurasian wild boar, hybrids of domestic pigs, Alberta cities  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2022 at 1:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well we have a gun surplus, would you like us to send you some?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Well we have a gun surplus, would you like us to send you some?


Feral Superpigs are gonna need Super AR15s.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Urban superpig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is feral bacon better than regular bacon?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FAMILY GUY- STEWIE'S STEROID PIG
Youtube 0RV_HHkunTE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is feral bacon better than regular bacon?


From what people have told me, no.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: aleister_greynight: Well we have a gun surplus, would you like us to send you some?

Feral Superpigs are gonna need Super AR15s.


Looks like the super pigs are already tooled up

sm.ign.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The one logical use for an AR 15?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is going to be a famine soon.

Looks like that problem could be solved.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and yet Canadian bacon remains impossible to find at the grocery.  stop hogging the Canadian bacon, Canada!
th.bing.comView Full Size

at this rate, i'll be reduced to (eating) nutria!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've lived in AB my entire life, spend a lot of time outdoors and have never seen a wild pig.

If they really are an issue, put a bounty on them and call it a day. If we can keep rats out, pigs should be easy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Worst invasive large mammal'


I'm pretty sure humans have held that spot for a lonnnnnng time
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some pigs.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I've lived in AB my entire life, spend a lot of time outdoors and have never seen a wild pig.
If they really are an issue, put a bounty on them and call it a day. If we can keep rats out, pigs should be easy.


They are extremely wily. You need more wolves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: 'Worst invasive large mammal'


I'm pretty sure humans have held that spot for a lonnnnnng time


Thread over.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Urban superpig

[Fark user image image 261x350]


Wrong color
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Feed the poor?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: and yet Canadian bacon remains impossible to find at the grocery.  stop hogging the Canadian bacon, Canada!
[th.bing.com image 441x266]
at this rate, i'll be reduced to (eating) nutria!


You could just eat ham, same farking thing
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At ( Official Video ) Rooty
Youtube 5rAOyh7YmEc
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Siberian tigers live in cold climates. Let a few  dozen loose in Alberta and your pig problems would disappear..
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Siberian tigers live in cold climates. Let a few  dozen loose in Alberta and your pig problems would disappear..


Potentially your human problems, too, I'd imagine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Siberian tigers live in cold climates. Let a few  dozen loose in Alberta and your pig problems would disappear..


Then they'll have to bring in polar bears to take care of the tigers
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I see what's going on here. A Canada trifecta attempting to steal the limelight from hard-working American gun violence.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP - We No Speak Americano (Official Video)
Youtube 7E9Ed9DUQoQ
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.