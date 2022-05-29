 Skip to content
(CBC)   Someone went Moose hunting   (cbc.ca) divider line
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 850x857]


Do you think that high suicide rate for metal musicians is simply the realization of, "Oh. I'm a metal musician"?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this was an assassination. His assigned government security was pulled the day before.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: RTOGUY: [Fark user image 850x857]

Do you think that high suicide rate for metal musicians is simply the realization of, "Oh. I'm a metal musician"?


Honestly the amount of noise and vibration they take on stage, I won't be surprised if we learn it's a CTE contributor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sucks
He was really talented
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Famous Punjabi-language rapper

wait, what
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: Famous Punjabi-language rapper

wait, what


In Canada.
 
