(CTV News)   Well you see Suzie, when a tree and a logging company love each other very much   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must've been one herculean storm to destroy all those hydro poles.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the timber companies sent that storm to drum up business
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: That must've been one herculean storm to destroy all those hydro poles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought hydro poles came from the hot springs near Warsaw.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, do hydro poles differ from nuclear or coal poles? Is the electricity wet?
Just trying to figure out why that's specified.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I bet the timber companies sent that storm to drum up business


Bah, this is just a power move to prove that electric autos are the future. Yeah we get that it's a foolproof plan to get the planet off the teet of the precious Earth Mother and the precious environment. No one cares that registrations or license plates will cost thousands of dollars in the near future because a better world is being built for the corpo... I mean future of "the correct noun at this time and in the future"-kind. Hmmm, " kind"? Aww crap! That word has meaning tied to those that liked to gather people in outdoor places with tents so probably shouldn't be used due to insensitivity, aggression, of possibly hate feelings. Geez, this is getting a bit tough these days. No wonder Noam Chomsky rings in this " word's" ear when attempting to put " words" to the web, I mean... What's that myspacebook guy's new word for the tubes? Meta something or other. Yeah that's the word until some time in the future when that word becomes offense or micro aggressive.

Hmmm. The above collections of what some may consider "words" above are only to be considered a form of communication if the, for the remainder of the so called "reading" of this possible communication does not hold the  "writer" at any point in time liable including but not limited to any potential change in the word liable at any time.

Aw crap. Let's just do this...
Names, characters, business, events and incidents are the products of the author's imagination. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Sometimes you get what you ask for.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kabloink: I don't know.

[Fark user image image 281x233]


Did that dude fark a tree?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: kabloink: I don't know.

[Fark user image image 281x233]

Did that dude fark a tree?


Sometimes you can't help yourself
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, do hydro poles differ from nuclear or coal poles? Is the electricity wet?
Just trying to figure out why that's specified.


Hydro is just shorthand for the electrical utility here in Canada.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, do hydro poles differ from nuclear or coal poles? Is the electricity wet?
Just trying to figure out why that's specified.


Hydro-pole is what Aquaman calls his penis.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: kabloink: I don't know.

[Fark user image image 281x233]

Did that dude fark a tree?


How else does one celebrate Arbor day?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Really, "recycle" used poles? The development of the pressure treatment process for rail sleepers and utility poles prevented the industries from sucking up the entire supply of trees, but the creosote and chemical brew included arsenic for most of the past 150 years, so they're hazardous waste when done.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Utility poles save lives.

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: The Irresponsible Captain: So, do hydro poles differ from nuclear or coal poles? Is the electricity wet?
Just trying to figure out why that's specified.

Hydro is just shorthand for the electrical utility here in Canada.


i thought it had something to do with chernobyl birth defects, huh
 
