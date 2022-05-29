 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Chicago's Weiner Circle, a hot dog stand where you go for the insults, throws some major shade at America   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, was the Weeners tag too obvious?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An honest megachurch pastor
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Baby formula
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
oh sorry, forgot what I was supposed to be doing.
separation of church and state

your neck of the woods anyway.  here, not much tbh... Piers Morgan to shut the  Քնⵎκ up? 

/I'm gonna get some sort of telling off for that at some point, methinks
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I took my mild mannered, 21 year old son there last week. Bought him a shake.
It's a fantastic place.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not oblivious to, or immune from the message...but it reallydoesn't make me crave a hot link *shrug*.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Republican that can be shamed into doing something positive.

/ who am I kidding?
// there is no such beast
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Chicago's Weiner Circle was up by Halsted & Belmont.  At least, that's where I've always gone for a good Weiner Circle...

/I refuse to call it "Northalsted."
//I also still call it "The Sears Tower."
///Get off my impeccably manicured lawn.
 
janzee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ice cream at a MacDonalds.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great, now I know what Yeezys are. I didn't need that information.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NlbnNpdGl2ZV9tZWRpYV9pbnRlcnN0aXRpYWxfMTM5NjMiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiaW50ZXJzdGl0aWFsIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd190d2VldF9yZXN1bHRfbWlncmF0aW9uXzEzOTc5Ijp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6InR3ZWV0X3Jlc3VsdCIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9fQ%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1530928940323323904&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12375959%2FChicagos-Weiner-Circle-a-hot-dog-stand-where-you-go-for-insults-throws-some-major-shade-at-America&sessionId=00c5e99cac69d76a5b858f9ca5e23d1209adb8d4&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wiener Circle?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An abortion*

*depending on the state
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

killershark: An abortion*

*depending on the state


Where do you think they get their hot dog meat?
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good pizza in California.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A living wage
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tell people to stop being obese and constantly making insulin a strain and needing a higher production.

Or take feet. I don't really care anymore.

Sorry yall born with with the beetus you got farked.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Tell people to stop being obese


Yeah, that will work just as well as telling teenagers not to fark.
 
