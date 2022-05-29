 Skip to content
(CNN) Aaaaannnnd...here comes the hepatitis outbreak
    Hepatitis, Liver, Virus, Hepatitis A, possible causes, strongest connection, Cirrhosis, obvious culprit  
aleister_greynight
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.
 
oa330_man
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll wait for the cholera, please.

/DNRTFA
 
Naido
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?
 
Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?


People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?

People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?


Don't judge me.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they try punching their liver to make it better?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.


Most kids are born in hospitals. Hospitals are full of needles. Coincidence? I think not.

We should immediately close all hospitals. Problem solved.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?

People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?


A teenage me would've given anything to poke Pamela Anderson.

Current me is more like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.


At least teach em to run an autoclave.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [i.imgflip.com image 624x400]


This one has been going on for months, as public health agencies try desperately to trace it to a cause which isn't COVID (because that would be politically inconvenient).
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit, the jews! will you never stop?!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May or may not be related, but the, FDA has traced some back to some strawberries. Link has a list of the, stores, where they were sold.

Link to strawberries
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?

People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys...


Leave macaque out of this.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.


Sharing is caring. Do want greedy, spoiled children?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You*
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the miracle cure for Hep C that all of the rich old rock stars get doesn't work for these kids? Or is it just too damn expensive to waste on non-wealthy randos?
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: May or may not be related, but the, FDA has traced some back to some strawberries. Link has a list of the, stores, where they were sold.

Link to strawberries


The cases in TFA are excluding the known hepatitis viruses like the hep-A on those berries.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the hepatitis outbreak in the closet with the monkey pox outbreak and they were making babies and one of the babies looked at me.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hep Hep Hurray!
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I guess the miracle cure for Hep C that all of the rich old rock stars get doesn't work for these kids? Or is it just too damn expensive to waste on non-wealthy randos?


That cure only works for that specific virus, which these kids don't have.

Hepatitis viruses aren't like influenza where the "A", "B" refer to slight strain differences. They are completely different viruses which all happen to attack the same target organ.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK7864/
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is how it started.  Not with an explosion and fallout , but with successive failures.  Failures of infrastructure.  Failures of education. Failures in medicine.  Things started falling apart.  Then the people started falling apart.  Those who were left, were left to fight over the remains of a world gone mad.  Some tried to keep their old ways alive.  Others, well,...others took what they wanted and killed those who resisted.  In this wasteland only the strong or the lucky survive,...
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Hep Hep Hurray!


You down with OPN?
Who's down with OPN?
Every last junkie

Other
People's
Needles

/yuck
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.


Also to never go ATM
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fragMasterFlash: So I guess the miracle cure for Hep C that all of the rich old rock stars get doesn't work for these kids? Or is it just too damn expensive to waste on non-wealthy randos?

That cure only works for that specific virus, which these kids don't have.

Hepatitis viruses aren't like influenza where the "A", "B" refer to slight strain differences. They are completely different viruses which all happen to attack the same target organ.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK7864/


Thanks for taking the time to explain that.
 
baorao
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

p51d007: May or may not be related, but the, FDA has traced some back to some strawberries. Link has a list of the, stores, where they were sold.

Link to strawberries

The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25.


It's May 29. I don't know what shelf life everyone else experiences, but if I buy strawberries on Sunday they're looking pretty ragged by next Sunday.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?


Eeeeew, farking gross.
Pamela Anderson? What's wrong with you?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something will kill you.

Can you cowards stop shiatting yourselves after minor diseases? It's almost like you're GQP pushing diseases for everyone.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: OhioUGrad: Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?

People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?

A teenage me would've given anything to poke Pamela Anderson.

Current me is more like
[Fark user image 500x500]


Maybe Tool Time Pamela Anderson. Anything after that and I'll pass.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What happens when the earth is overpopulated? Yes, this. All of this.
 
Lady J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd have to be having sex first, ha!

/wait  ...  ( ._.)
//I don't know even if it's that type of hep
///it could all be a lie
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"there are at least 650 cases of sudden and unexplained hepatitis in young children"

I'm no doctor, but I bet they got it from someone with hepatitis.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Pamela Anderson


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baorao: p51d007: May or may not be related, but the, FDA has traced some back to some strawberries. Link has a list of the, stores, where they were sold.

Link to strawberries

The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25.

It's May 29. I don't know what shelf life everyone else experiences, but if I buy strawberries on Sunday they're looking pretty ragged by next Sunday.


Can't speak for others but when fruit is on sale we stock up and freeze a portion of it to use later (smoothies, ice cream topping, mix into pancake batter, other treats etc).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flincher: aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.

Also to never go ATM


Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, it's forgivable to go ATM.
 
Lady J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'd have to be having sex first, ha!

/wait  ...  ( ._.)
//I don't know even if it's that type of hep
///it could all be a lie


it's kids?  oh shhiii...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hepatic encephalopathy isn't a joke, but they sure do act funny.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OhioUGrad: People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?

Eeeeew, farking gross.
Pamela Anderson? What's wrong with you?


Well I need *someone* to lick the bat, chicken, and monkey love-juice off my dick. And I don't see any of y'all here volunteering.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This is why we need to teach children not to share needles.


But muh freedum!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Boo_Guy: OhioUGrad: Naido: How are we going to get all these kids to stop having sex with Pamela Anderson?

People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?

A teenage me would've given anything to poke Pamela Anderson.

Current me is more like
[Fark user image 500x500]

Maybe Tool Time Pamela Anderson. Anything after that and I'll pass.


That was the best Pammy but I remember that movie she was in Barbed Wire came out in during my teen years and it made me very tingly in the happy place.
 
Lady J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: OhioUGrad: People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?

Eeeeew, farking gross.
Pamela Anderson? What's wrong with you?

Well I need *someone* to lick the bat, chicken, and monkey love-juice off my dick. And I don't see any of y'all here volunteering.


pamela anderson was crazy hot, body wise at least

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
most of the children are too young to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they say the Covid vaccines are not playing any role.

so what percentage is 'most'
and of course no one would have an underage child vaccinated....the OK age is 5
oh 75% are under 5...by how much ?

funny how they start a new vaccine and kids break out with something...
 
Lady J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTP 2: most of the children are too young to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they say the Covid vaccines are not playing any role.

so what percentage is 'most'
and of course no one would have an underage child vaccinated....the OK age is 5
oh 75% are under 5...by how much ?

funny how they start a new vaccine and kids break out with something...


welcome to today's episode of vaccine misinformation
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WTP 2: most of the children are too young to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they say the Covid vaccines are not playing any role.

so what percentage is 'most'
and of course no one would have an underage child vaccinated....the OK age is 5
oh 75% are under 5...by how much ?

funny how they start a new vaccine and kids break out with something...


Good lord you are dumb.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: most of the children are too young to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they say the Covid vaccines are not playing any role.

so what percentage is 'most'
and of course no one would have an underage child vaccinated....the OK age is 5
oh 75% are under 5...by how much ?

funny how they start a new vaccine and kids break out with something...


that's so dumb that i don't need to spongebob mock you. you've managed to do it on your own.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTP 2: most of the children are too young to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they say the Covid vaccines are not playing any role.

so what percentage is 'most'
and of course no one would have an underage child vaccinated....the OK age is 5
oh 75% are under 5...by how much ?

funny how they start a new vaccine and kids break out with something...


If there is a COVID connection it's to the virus, not to the vaccine.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: Prof. Frink: MythDragon: OhioUGrad: People need to stop going around and sticking their dicks in places it doesn't belong...bats, chickens, monkeys, and now Pamela farking Anderson? When will the madness stop!?

Eeeeew, farking gross.
Pamela Anderson? What's wrong with you?

Well I need *someone* to lick the bat, chicken, and monkey love-juice off my dick. And I don't see any of y'all here volunteering.

pamela anderson was crazy hot, body wise at least

[Fark user image 425x619]
[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x520]


So was Jenny McCarthy before she went batshiat insane

//Think Jenny's were at least real while Pamela was almost always fake

Al Tsheimers: Maybe Tool Time Pamela Anderson. Anything after that and I'll pass.


Totally forgot that she was on there
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Al Tsheimers: Maybe Tool Time Pamela Anderson. Anything after that and I'll pass.

Totally forgot that she was on there


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.