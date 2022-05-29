 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   I was just trying to buy some swim trunks when I saw Gary's peter bush and things took a turn for the worst   (wfla.com) divider line
615 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 8:20 PM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does anyone think this guy can muster the requisite intent to commit a criminal act?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Priapetic: How does anyone think this guy can muster the requisite intent to commit a criminal act?


Sounds like it needs to be diverted to mental health people from the sound of things - although I guess it could just be an old freak being a bastard - but odds are good he's a few tacos short of a combo
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today in nasty, nasty, horrible things is Florida.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Replacements - Gary's Got a Boner (REMASTERED)
Youtube ZJr65m_stZo


NSFW (duh)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Priapetic: How does anyone think this guy can muster the requisite intent to commit a criminal act?

Sounds like it needs to be diverted to mental health people from the sound of things - although I guess it could just be an old freak being a bastard - but odds are good he's a few tacos short of a combo


I don't know what tacos have to do with a combo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Priapetic: How does anyone think this guy can muster the requisite intent to commit a criminal act?


It's Florida. I'm sure the guy's motive is crazier than I can imagine.

Off the top of my head... could be dementia... alcohol... meth... other drugs... other mental illness...
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Treasure Island (The store)?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lakeland.  Yeah.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is Memorial Day weekend - Florida man doing peak Florida things. And it's Polk county too

Tomorrow will provide for some good stories, look on Tuesday morning for submittable headlines. Not me though, I'll be staying in
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: Today in nasty, nasty, horrible things is Florida.


That's going to be a long list, probably quicker to list the things that are not nasty
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

