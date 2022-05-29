 Skip to content
(KATU)   Baaaaad Sheep   (katu.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Woman, Sheep, prison, woman  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The local court has also ruled that the owner of the sheep has to pay the victim's family five cows as compensation
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing is obscure
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3 years for killing someone? Must has been a white sheep.
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the good sheep who was supposed to stop the bad sheep??
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:


KEVIN THE CUNT
Youtube yuwprXAaSv0


/nsfw language
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All talking sheep are considered to be bad and liars.  There are no exceptions.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least nobody had to marry the ram
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Only 3 years for killing someone? Must has been a white sheep.


As the old, old joke goes "Fair enough, Pastor. You say nuthin' I say nuthin' "
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When sheep fatk back, everyone loses their minds.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those late nights in the city lockup get lonely. All the other officers have gone home, and you're alone with the sheep. They have their charms, you know. The sheep, I mean. When by themselves, they can be very gentle and subdued. Looking at that poor thing in the cage for a crime that it committed because it didn't know better, sometimes you get to thinking. What if the cameras just stopped working for a while? You could open the cage and just go on the lamb.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The farmer does get conjugal visits, right?
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those late nights in the city lockup get lonely. All the other officers have gone home, and you're alone with the sheep. They have their charms, you know. The sheep, I mean. When by themselves, they can be very gentle and subdued. Looking at that poor thing in the cage for a crime that it committed because it didn't know better, sometimes you get to thinking. What if the cameras just stopped working for a while? You could open the cage and just go on the lamb.


You disgusting farking pervert! That's a ram, not a ewe.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those late nights in the city lockup get lonely. All the other officers have gone home, and you're alone with the sheep. They have their charms, you know. The sheep, I mean. When by themselves, they can be very gentle and subdued. Looking at that poor thing in the cage for a crime that it committed because it didn't know better, sometimes you get to thinking. What if the cameras just stopped working for a while? You could open the cage and just go on the lamb.


Nothing wrong with that. Did you see the rack on that lamb?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The local court has also ruled that the owner of the sheep has to pay the victim's family five cows as compensation


Yeah, that judgement sounds way too biblical.  Currency is a thing most places.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x239]


That movie is such a guilty pleasure. So, so bad but it knows it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

