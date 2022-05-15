 Skip to content
(AP News)   Number of days since a mass shooting: zero   (apnews.com) divider line
65
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after multiple people were shot attending an event in Taft.

Agents are investigating after eight people are shot at an outdoor festival in Taft

I feel one of those sentences is one sentence too many. 
I just wish they would tell us where the shooting happened.

//it must have been indoors, clearly...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the clock.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
not enough victims to send thoughts and prayers, sorry
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Grew up around Taft, California.

Sounds like every city named after Taft suck.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can we have a moment without a mass shooting?
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fix this already.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But we can't talk about change because it's too soon. Hey how's that my responsible gun ownership keeps the country safe thing going anyway.
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.


Alright. Can we have a moment without a basic killing?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

OSBI

I should have known
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valter: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

Alright. Can we have a moment without a basic killing?


It might be inconvenient to The Narrative.

Do we really want to crack down on gang or nightclub shootings?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
🎵 Let's go shootin' now! 🎵
🎵 Go apesh*t and PEW PEW POW! 🎵
🎵 Come on massacre 'in with me!🎵
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Valter: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

Alright. Can we have a moment without a basic killing?

It might be inconvenient to The Narrative.

Do we really want to crack down on gang or nightclub shootings?


Yes.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.


eight people are shot

This is one of those "stupid, or just an edgy asshole?" moments.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.


I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does 8:1 really qualify anymore?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: Can we have a moment without a mass shooting?


No. That would be unAmerican, you commie!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does 8:1 really qualify anymore?


/sarcasm
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AB is doing the whole cynical "Peter griffin skin tone" meme but without the meme. He knows how to slip in the subversion before you realize you've participated
 
JAYoung
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.


Not good enough? How about this:
"SIX people have been injured and two others are in a critical condition in a shooting near Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.
Cops said "numerous people" fled the scene after "multiple parties" exchanged gunshots in downtown Chattanooga at 10:48pm on Saturday."

Fish gone wild in Tennessee?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Grew up around Taft, California.

Sounds like every city named after Taft suck.


Wanted for questioning
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.


The loner psychos stay in the news for weeks but the gang  killings are so routine this won't even get a follow-up. Right now we  have  reporters writing stories about how it was for them  to  order  the same gun used in the school  shooting and interviews with the shooter's friends and family. Will anybody put  in the same work  for a gang shooting? Nope. Because at the  end  of the day people care more about the story than they do the actual dead people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

eight people are shot

This is one of those "stupid, or just an edgy asshole?" moments.


Nope this is just reality.  Remeber the sacramento "mass shooting" a couple weeks ago?  Nobody does.  It wasnt a mass shooting.  It was a nightclub shooting.  Remember coumbine?  Yep.  That was a mass shooting.  Remember virginia tech?

Shootings outside nightclubs happen all the time.  They are not mass shootings.  If they were, we would still be talking about each one for much longer.

Hell, dont nightclub and gang shootings with mass numbers happen every weekend in chicago?  Nobody remembers.  Because they dont count.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.


I dont make the rules.

You gotta go to the elders of The Media and The Narrative and have them change the rules.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.


Many gang members are psychos, ever think of that?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

covfefe: AB is doing the whole cynical "Peter griffin skin tone" meme but without the meme. He knows how to slip in the subversion before you realize you've participated


Always thought Alton Brown was more wholesome than that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: covfefe: AB is doing the whole cynical "Peter griffin skin tone" meme but without the meme. He knows how to slip in the subversion before you realize you've participated

Always thought Alton Brown was more wholesome than that.


Thats all due to the majicks of film editing.  Ever see the outtakes?  Brown is a monster.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder what the various categories of shootings have in common.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: fatassbastard: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.

I dont make the rules.

You gotta go to the elders of The Media and The Narrative and have them change the rules.


Farkers seem to be confusing your cynicism with nitpicking.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

apoptotic: Gee, I wonder what the various categories of shootings have in common.


Virtually every single shooter is male.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Other than whatever momentum towards meaningful firearms regulation this might provide*, I am truly starting to not care that massacres are happening in red states.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: fatassbastard: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

I see, so it wasn't a random loner psycho who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons, it was gang members who shot a bunch of people with semi-automatic weapons.

The loner psychos stay in the news for weeks but the gang  killings are so routine this won't even get a follow-up. Right now we  have  reporters writing stories about how it was for them  to  order  the same gun used in the school  shooting and interviews with the shooter's friends and family. Will anybody put  in the same work  for a gang shooting? Nope. Because at the  end  of the day people care more about the story than they do the actual dead people.


Oh shut up you gun netter white victim.
 
janzee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What John Paul Stevens said!
 
nucal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like it's time for a "Shootings" subcategory on Fark
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

apoptotic: Gee, I wonder what the various categories of shootings have in common.


Guns, bullets.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 339x512]

🎵 Let's go shootin' now! 🎵
🎵 Go apesh*t and PEW PEW POW! 🎵
🎵 Come on massacre 'in with me!🎵


It's totally biatchin'
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's too many doors to the outside!
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is no clock. It is always zero days since the last mass shooting. The US has more mass shootings than days in the year.

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/15/1099008586/mass-shootings-us-2022-tally-number
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Valter: AmbassadorBooze: Not a mass shooting.

This was gang or nightclub violence.

Pack up the news van.  This story isnt even a story.

Alright. Can we have a moment without a basic killing?

It might be inconvenient to The Narrative.

Do we really want to crack down on gang or nightclub shootings?


Just say "thug"....you know you want to.

tthhhhhhhh-uuugggghhhh

See, it's easy.  Easier than saying "cannibalism"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???


People with guns who aren't doing anything to well-regulate their militia?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???


Small-penised men who mistake owning a weapon for social status, accomplishment, and power?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???


People who aren't using their weapons for target practice, hunting animals, protecting themselves, or enjoying ownership of a fetish object?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???


Men who definitely aren't watering the Tree of Liberty?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: So who's been doing the indiscriminate shooting across the country over the last three weeks?

A deranged white 18 year old

A deranged Mexican 18 year old.

Who else?

Hmmmmmmmmm???


People hell-bent on demonstrating why maybe males should not be allowed to own guns for non-work-related reasons?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
State run by Republicans with lax gun laws?

Who the f**k cares? They got what they voted for folks.

Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
