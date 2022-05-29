 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Don't care. Had sex   (cbs12.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know a couple in Florida that got arrested for the same thing, different fishing pier. they were quite proud of themselves. And let add they're grandparents.Couple years of unsupervised probation.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, she called a police officer who positioned himself to confirm her observation.

And used his cell phone to record the couple...for video evidence, of course.

You can see it on Pornhub
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally a way to make fishing less boring.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So it was kinda like the fishing pier at low tide?
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
dude looks like he has a severe case of blue balls.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this actually illegal or is it more of a disorderly conduct sort of thing
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are the youth gone wild.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I know a couple in Florida that got arrested for the same thing, different fishing pier. they were quite proud of themselves. And let add they're grandparents.Couple years of unsupervised probation.


Obviously the judge didn't want to assign someone to watch.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, at least he got to make his "O" face in his mugshot, so he has that going for him, which is, permanent...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Police officer catches copulating couple, picks them up at dock, deposits both in jail

Whoever wrote that headline should be beaten with a garden hose.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

munko: dude looks like he has a severe case of blue balls.


He caught a red snapper.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The judge released Fuller, of Sebastian, on her own recognizance.

And what about Sebastian?

His bond was set at $500 and he's still in jail.

Oh.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's gross that this is a news story complete with names and faces for people not yet convicted of a misdemeanor crime.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Geez, the guy looks like he has his balls in a vice.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boning away again in Margaritaville
Porking on a splintery dock 
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
As you can see she's grinding on top
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"He also appeared to be very intoxicated with slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person."

No, that was the aroma of coitus, also know as sex musk.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it did smell like fish.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: munko: dude looks like he has a severe case of blue balls.

He caught a red snapper.


Mmmm, very tasty.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA "Something fishy was apparently going on"

Lenny Cohen enjoyed being able to lead with that.
 
