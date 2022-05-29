 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Driver freaks out after a man attempts to return non-working product to Amazon by tossing it into a delivery van. Geez, everyone is so on edge these days   (kfor.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the van crashed into the mailbox and parked car

Bezos went on to make a citizen's arrest of the driver for destruction of Amazon property and made some phone calls to see to it that he faces Federal charges for the mailbox.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it a live grenade?  Probably not since it didn't detonate.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Prank with an army surplus store dummy with a hole drilled in the bottom..?

Or, actual ordinance and the luckiest driver alive?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it

the victim said he went back to the van and tossed the grenade out of the van.

No thinking times two.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Road rage is getting out of hand.

Jake Havechek: Was it a live grenade?  Probably not since it didn't detonate.


Like the driver, I'm not sticking around to find out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it

the victim said he went back to the van and tossed the grenade out of the van.

No thinking times two.


Any bets that the driver spent time in The Sandbox? That would be the correct reaction.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the word 'defective' too big of a vocabulary word now?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it. [The victim] sustained minor injuries to his knees after hitting the ground. [The victim] stated he did not even put the van in park, he just let it drive off," the police report states.

I would do the same.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the victim said he went back to the van and tossed the grenade out of the van.

I guess he remembered that Amazon would charge him for the value of the truck and cargo if anything happened to it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: When the van crashed into the mailbox and parked car

Bezos went on to make a citizen's arrest of the driver for destruction of Amazon property and made some phone calls to see to it that he faces Federal charges for the mailbox.


Jumping direct into this kind of tirade hints at the at a  thought process that can lead to, say, tossing a grenade in an Amazon delivery van.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Is the word 'defective' too big of a vocabulary word now?


That would be function shaming.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: assjuice: Is the word 'defective' too big of a vocabulary word now?

That would be function shaming.


Wait what?

My words are real good like
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tfa reads like a false flag operation. The driver is probably looking for the rare Amazon PTO opportunity.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image

How about...make an arrest
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"When the van crashed into the mailbox and parked car, the victim said he went back to the van and tossed the grenade out of the van."

It seems kind of odd that nowhere in the article does it warn NOT to do that.  The guy is lucky he didn't blow himself up.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look, if you want to knock Bezos down a peg, this is what needs to be done.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[The victim] stated he did not even put the van in park, he just let it drive off

That's a "roll-away" accident and a big infraction.

The correct procedure is as follows (according to the sticker on the windshield.)
- place van in park
- apply emergency break
- turn off engine
- unbuckle seat belt
- exit van to make delivery

Now do that 200 times a day but do it quickly!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So somebody didn't like their prime subscription rate increase?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: "[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it. [The victim] sustained minor injuries to his knees after hitting the ground. [The victim] stated he did not even put the van in park, he just let it drive off," the police report states.

I would do the same.


Bah - wimp!  I'd grab it and chuck it out like a real manly man!

/of course I'd have to try that because my leg's farked up enough that I'd never get out of the damn van in time so may as well give it a shot I guess...
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to take my non-working grenades down to the police station, but it turns out they frown on that. Now I just throw them in the donation box down at the Goodwill store. Problem solved.
 
