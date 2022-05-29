 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Has a literal mancave   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Total interior livable area, Garage, Main level bathrooms, Annual tax amount, Total number of fireplaces, Main level bedrooms, Total spaces, Year  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember the 70s.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks more like a grotto to me.  There's one along Route 66 in Illinois I think. Usually devoted to the Virgin Mary.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the best part about that property.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't offset the bathroom

//nice mid-century
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite Belgian restaurant in the US is only 20-30 minutes north by car, so that's a positive.

https://www.cockandbowl.com
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waste of concrete.

Tear it down; plant a garden.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's definitely a listing where the drugs kick in from top to bottom in the gallery....
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's neat. I've seen some poured stone playgrounds that are kind of like those. I guess when you own property you can get whatever you want.
 
Azz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus christ 400k for a time machine to the 70s. In Virginia. No thanks
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: That's the best part about that property.


Found Buffalo Bill's Fark handle.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Yogi's cave at King's Dominion in Virginia. Good times.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
all those dead girl scouts aren't just gonna bury themselves
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Looks more like a grotto to me.  There's one along Route 66 in Illinois I think. Usually devoted to the Virgin Mary.


peak grotto: https://www.dickeyvillegrotto.com/

/it's a goddamned embarrassment to humanity but there it still is
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Come on, what's so bad abou ... oh. ...oh ....OH.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good thing is, you'll be sitting in traffic 24/7 so you'll never have to see your ugly ass house
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Needs more interior bricks
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
felt like a lot of brick on the first level.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to kiss the previous owners for not painting the exposed brick. Brick has a great look. No idea why people paint over it. But I do know, once it's painted, you're farked. You can't sand it off. The only options are chemical removal, which is stinky and hazardous, or replace the bricks, which is expensive.

I've bought 2 houses with painted brick, and with both I felt no choice other than keep it. Shame, both would have looked so much better with the brick.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just think of the possibilities!  You could use that as a habitat for mountain goats, bears, lions...  Add some water and the penguins and seals will love it, too!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

arrogantbastich: Needs more interior bricks

"throws brick at your post's front window.
 
