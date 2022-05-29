 Skip to content
(Some Dead Guy)   "My goodness. She's 100 years old. Why would we think she is still alive?"   (myarklamiss.com) divider line
32
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's a sweet old lady so she probably won't sue them but she should
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God damn this country
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They probably sent the cops to "check on her", and then just crossed her off the list.  It happens.  Next time they'll just fix the glitch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
because 99.9999% of people die before they reach 100?
it's a reasonable assumption, especially when the rule was probably written when people barely lived to be 60.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.

I knew we had to notify them she was dead. If she made it to age 100, how the heck do you notify them she's still alive?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks mailbox*
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OPM in the news again. I need to be careful of them.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mom will be 101 in two months. she lived by herself until the day before mothers day when she fell and broke her hip. shes had surgery and is progressing very well with therapy, she should be home in a month. mentally she still has two sharp edges, she just cant see them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever find yourself in this situation the only way to respond is to get geriatric funky:
Patrick Hernandez - Born to Be Alive - Official Video (Clip Officiel)
Youtube 9UaJAnnipkY
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a lot of people don't report the death of family members whose "checks": they live off of to the people writing the checks?  It happens a lot.  Granny just quietly goes to the funeral home in a small town.   "No, she didn't have a social security number.  Here's her maiden name she didn't use in the last 50 years."  Gub-mint  checks keep on rolling.  It's harder to do than it used to be with computerized records, but I've had people ask me at the hospital whether it's possible to NOT report the death.  For reasons.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puffy999: God damn this country


Goddamn the people in this country who lie cheat and steal to such a degree we have this shiat in place.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.

I knew we had to notify them she was dead. If she made it to age 100, how the heck do you notify them she's still alive?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 425x229]


My dad passed last year (86) and somehow someone marked my mom as having died the same day (she didn't & just turned 93). We got bounced between them and Railroad Retirement (my dad worked for ACL, SCL, Amtrak & CSX before retiring). Finally, we went down in person to the SS office and seemed to have gotten it taken care of. We'll find out if that is true within the next week or two when the payments start again & the back pay shows up (over $10,000).
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
May she needs to go down there and play this on repeat until they figure it out
Pearl Jam - Alive (Official Video)
Youtube qM0zINtulhM


Or maybe somebody can start a website for her, similar to this one:
http://isabevigodadead.com/
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: because 99.9999% of people die before they reach 100?
it's a reasonable assumption, especially when the rule was probably written when people barely lived to be 60.


wat
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't want to get on the cart.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Unobtanium: And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.

I knew we had to notify them she was dead. If she made it to age 100, how the heck do you notify them she's still alive?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 425x229]

My dad passed last year (86) and somehow someone marked my mom as having died the same day (she didn't & just turned 93). We got bounced between them and Railroad Retirement (my dad worked for ACL, SCL, Amtrak & CSX before retiring). Finally, we went down in person to the SS office and seemed to have gotten it taken care of. We'll find out if that is true within the next week or two when the payments start again & the back pay shows up (over $10,000).


christ, what a nightmare.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.


Yup.  My dad died at the end of a month.  His SS was auto-deposited to his account the next month then immediately clawed back.  They sure AF find out quick when someone dies and the death is properly recorded.

They should have to prove a person is dead before they cut off benefits.  And pay triple what they withheld if they mess up and cut off someone who's still alive.  How many people can go 6+ months without income?  That's a serious hardship.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Send her into OPM office. Have start beating everyone with a bat. If she is dead you can't charge her. If she is alive Pay her.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puffy999: God damn this country


No.  It's a_sshole bureaucrats.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They probably sent the cops to "check on her", and then just crossed her off the list.  It happens.  Next time they'll just fix the glitch.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 
0 - 100 years in the Netherlands
Youtube A4QUE1tSIHY
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For every person cut off, there are 10 mooching off a dead relative
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Unobtanium: And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.

I knew we had to notify them she was dead. If she made it to age 100, how the heck do you notify them she's still alive?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 425x229]

My dad passed last year (86) and somehow someone marked my mom as having died the same day (she didn't & just turned 93). We got bounced between them and Railroad Retirement (my dad worked for ACL, SCL, Amtrak & CSX before retiring). Finally, we went down in person to the SS office and seemed to have gotten it taken care of. We'll find out if that is true within the next week or two when the payments start again & the back pay shows up (over $10,000).


Sooooo...yer ma is a cougar?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maudibjr: For every person cut off, there are 10 mooching off a dead relative


The person that cut the old lady off whispers that to themselves a lot, I bet
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: isamudyson: Unobtanium: And yet, OPM and the Social Security Administration managed to stop my mother's benefit checks and "claw back" the SSI for the month she died.

I knew we had to notify them she was dead. If she made it to age 100, how the heck do you notify them she's still alive?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 425x229]

My dad passed last year (86) and somehow someone marked my mom as having died the same day (she didn't & just turned 93). We got bounced between them and Railroad Retirement (my dad worked for ACL, SCL, Amtrak & CSX before retiring). Finally, we went down in person to the SS office and seemed to have gotten it taken care of. We'll find out if that is true within the next week or two when the payments start again & the back pay shows up (over $10,000).

Sooooo...yer ma is a cougar?


More like "too old to go to all that trouble". Besides, she might gum you to death.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: God damn this country


Asshole. I DIDN'T DO IT. Go back into the attic.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maudibjr: For every person cut off, there are 10 mooching off a dead relative


no. but ok.

/you hear about almost every instance of the latter
//you rarely hear about instances of the former
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, boy. I've done this job.

My guess at what happened is the Feds got either some returned mail or a hit from one of their third-party notifiers (like Lexis-Nexus) reporting her dead. To save having a massive overpayment that would be hard to recover, they suspended payments to get more information. More times than not, the notification from the family the person is dead. Why they haven't accepted the notarized statement is a little puzzling. But I've seen forged ones, so they might still want something else. Who knows.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the OPM mainframe can only record ages up to 99.  Back when the Dataplex 1977 was deployed, no one was projected to live past 75 what with triple threat of nuclear war, aliens and flesh eating bacteria.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maudibjr: For every person cut off, there are 10 mooching off a dead relative


Not that many, but it does happen. When I did State Retirement, we'd get three or four of those cases a year.
 
