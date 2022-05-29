 Skip to content
(CBS News)   ♫♪ Stabbed with a bat and you're to blame, here you go, a flash-bang ♫♪   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did the "operator" cosplayers actually deploy an up-armored Humvee to arrest some clown with a bat?

JFC
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?


everything's a knife, if you're strong enough
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?


Maybe it was on a stabbattical?
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?


Now that you make me think about it, how would one do that...?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet they waited about an h our. Dangerous bad situation after all.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?

Maybe it was on a stabbattical?


dafuq
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Like this but with a bat..
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?


maybe he tried to insert the bat in a very uncomfortable place
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I read that headline and got the opening riff immediately afterward. Bravo, subby.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Valter: TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?

Now that you make me think about it, how would one do that...?


Maybe the bat broke, and he used that parts. I think a bat part is still considered a bat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: TofuTheAlmighty: How the fark, CBS News, does one stab using a baseball bat?

maybe he tried to insert the bat in a very uncomfortable place


What, like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
