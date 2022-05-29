 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Fark ready headline: "Score one for a barricade." Tag is for driver   (madison.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A sloped concrete barricade turned into a ramp Saturday"

That's not how barricades work.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, somebody actually thought of sloping the end so that a car wouldn't just slam into it. Fire them immediately.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
THEY SAID I COULD BE ANYTHING

Fark user imageView Full Size

SO I BECAME MONORAIL
 
Veloram
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Valter: "A sloped concrete barricade turned into a ramp Saturday"

That's not how barricades work.


Nobody said anything about it being a good barricade
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... wasn't me. i swear.

/has a honda
 
