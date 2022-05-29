 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   What actually happens to your recycling after it's collected. And no, you can't put your microwave in the recycling bin   (bbc.com)
    Interesting, Recycling, plastic trays, Recyclable materials, Resin identification code, plastic bag, plastic bags, recycling bin, small bits of paper  
561 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 12:36 PM



Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Our place won't let us recycle plastic bags. So there's that.
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The yard and food waste bin gets turned into compost and sold. It has reduced my city's household landfill use by a bit over half.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It goes to the dump unless it's glass?

DNRTFA
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Football pitch"

Why do I care how shiat is recycled in Europe?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who's going to stop me?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: Our place won't let us recycle plastic bags. So there's that.


Usually grocery stores have a place to  take back plastic bags. Sometimes it's at the back of the stor.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The recycling here basically seems most concerned with turning a profit.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In my area a few years ago there was a big stink (figuratively and literally) when the city trash pickup people were caught emptying the regular trash bins and  the recycled trash bins into the same truck and emptying that truck into the same landfill. One of the TV stations if I recall won an award for following them around with hidden cameras to get the story. It is still not clear if that is still the case though.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always thought the 10 cent bottle deposit was pretty simple.  Plus the bottles were always fairly classy.   The beverages companies sticking us with dealing with their trash is certainly a scam.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assume if I recycle cable someone fixes it.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On my road, they just send one truck that picks up both trash and recycling and it all goes in the same hopper.  I know most routes get two trucks but I don't know why my road only gets one.  Heck I know they send two trucks on my route because, on the road my road branches off, I'll see people bring in their trash bins but leave the recycling out for the next truck, sometimes for days.  But only 1 truck comes down my road and they empty both bins.  I don't know why the recycling truck can't come down my road.  It's the same size truck.  I haven't bothered asking why because the company is such a clown show.  I'm shocked that now they actually pick up every Monday without me having to call them damn near every single week.  It took years to get to that point.  I'm not rocking that boat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fascinating. I've had so many questions about this. And to think I've been carefully presorting all this time
The other waste goes past a type of magnet called an eddy current, which induces a current in non-magnetic metals. The current repels aluminum cans, flinging them off the belt and onto another track. Magnetic metals like iron and steel are extracted with another magnet. Optical sorters detect paper with lights and cameras at lightning speed as it cascades over the end of a conveyor belt. While in mid-air, it'shiat with a precise puff of air to remove it from the belt.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Valter: Our place won't let us recycle plastic bags. So there's that.


Because they shred and end up gumming up the machines.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sdd2000: In my area a few years ago there was a big stink (figuratively and literally) when the city trash pickup people were caught emptying the regular trash bins and  the recycled trash bins into the same truck and emptying that truck into the same landfill. One of the TV stations if I recall won an award for following them around with hidden cameras to get the story. It is still not clear if that is still the case though.


I heard the same reports in my area. I'm curious where it stands today in the US. Also if it's different in California vs TX vs Midwest vs East Coast.

Also regarding plastic bags, Home DEPO and maybe Lowes has bag recycling containers at the entrance.   Our grocery store doesn't take them or has the collection better hidden.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: On my road, they just send one truck that picks up both trash and recycling and it all goes in the same hopper.  I know most routes get two trucks but I don't know why my road only gets one.  Heck I know they send two trucks on my route because, on the road my road branches off, I'll see people bring in their trash bins but leave the recycling out for the next truck, sometimes for days.  But only 1 truck comes down my road and they empty both bins.  I don't know why the recycling truck can't come down my road.  It's the same size truck.  I haven't bothered asking why because the company is such a clown show.  I'm shocked that now they actually pick up every Monday without me having to call them damn near every single week.  It took years to get to that point.  I'm not rocking that boat.


The only possible positive is that some waste facilities have a "Materials Management" area where recyclables get sorted from the garbage. This doesn't help at all with contamination of paper products, though.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: The recycling here basically seems most concerned with turning a profit.


DAMN that profit motive!  Damn it straight to hell!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Recycling toilet paper is a problem.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
here in Mobile AL I pay a private company to pick up my recycling since the city doesn't provide it...metal, glass, plastic (only certain types) and paper.  really wish the city would force everyone to do it, but mah freedums.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My city has a recycling program. Everyone has a recycle bin. Businesses have dumpsters devoted to recycling. The pickup works like this: if something that can't be recycled (like the microwave) is in with the stuff to be recycled, the whole thing goes to the landfill. They don't have a huge facility to separate stuff; that's up to people. So it often doesn't get done.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Valter: Our place won't let us recycle plastic bags. So there's that.


Many grocery stores have a bag drop for bags and film. Our HEB does. I just put it all in one big bag and cram it in the bin.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: The recycling here basically seems most concerned with turning a profit.


sdd2000: In my area a few years ago there was a big stink (figuratively and literally) when the city trash pickup people were caught emptying the regular trash bins and  the recycled trash bins into the same truck and emptying that truck into the same landfill.


Back when the price of most reclaimed recyclables dropped to near zero, my city started to landfill everything.  The recycling program generally operates at a loss, but the only had so much budget to absorb the costs.

The city has resumed the program, but they no longer accepts paperboard (cereal and cracker boxes), glass food containers, and plastics #4 thru #7.  They just couldn't find a suitable buyer for those materials.
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: In my area a few years ago there was a big stink (figuratively and literally) when the city trash pickup people were caught emptying the regular trash bins and  the recycled trash bins into the same truck and emptying that truck into the same landfill. One of the TV stations if I recall won an award for following them around with hidden cameras to get the story. It is still not clear if that is still the case though.


Our town puts the recycling in the same truck as the trash. They claim they take it to Muncie and it's sorted out there but I don't believe it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: It goes to the dump unless it's glass?

DNRTFA


Glass and aluminum.

If you are near a paper mill, maybe cardboard and paper gets recycled.  If your locals can manage to not throw too much soiled paper like greasy pizza boxes in the recycling.

And occasionally beverage plastics.  Number 1 and 2, I think.

Everything else goes to the landfill.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The best way to incentivize recycling is to charge for domestic waste by weight and make recycling free, with random inspections and fines for improper recycling (i.e. throwing a microwave in the recycling bin).  Recycling goes up and waste in general goes down.  People even start to compost some food waste.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: sdd2000: In my area a few years ago there was a big stink (figuratively and literally) when the city trash pickup people were caught emptying the regular trash bins and  the recycled trash bins into the same truck and emptying that truck into the same landfill. One of the TV stations if I recall won an award for following them around with hidden cameras to get the story. It is still not clear if that is still the case though.

Our town puts the recycling in the same truck as the trash. They claim they take it to Muncie and it's sorted out there but I don't believe it.


They might take out the aluminum cans.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It goes to a landfill. Separating your recycling is a waste of time.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: It goes to the dump unless it's glass?

DNRTFA


Well, I can't speak for your area, but I have worked in recycling in the US for 23 years. We actually try to minimize what ends up in the landfill. Some inevitably does, because people inevitably put non-recyclables in their recycling bin. Oh, and the order we use is different than what is described in the article. And plastic bags are a nightmare. They can be recycled, but need to be separate (most grocery stores have a recycling bin for those bags).
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Fascinating. I've had so many questions about this. And to think I've been carefully presorting all this time
The other waste goes past a type of magnet called an eddy current, which induces a current in non-magnetic metals. The current repels aluminum cans, flinging them off the belt and onto another track. Magnetic metals like iron and steel are extracted with another magnet. Optical sorters detect paper with lights and cameras at lightning speed as it cascades over the end of a conveyor belt. While in mid-air, it'shiat with a precise puff of air to remove it from the belt.


So what you're saying is that it's sorts shiat also?😁
 
rdyb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For years Kroger by me has been dumping the bags they collect to "recycle". Just a feel good marketing thing as far as I can tell. Like most plastic recycling.

Also found it interesting the Green Fence initiative started banning containers of recyclables from going to China right around the time the artificial islands in the South China Sea were completed. And now much of the garbage, er, recyclable plastic, shipped across the Pacific goes to places that have a pretty bad track record for ocean dumping.
 
