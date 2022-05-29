 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Looking for an interesting place to vacation this summer? Let science be your guide   (popsci.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SCIENCE, also.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The feral-horses-on-a-beach place in MD look pretty cool.
 
glomund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.mysteryfleshpitnationalpark.com/
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bellingham WA's electricity museum is cool and all, but the LIGO facility near Hanford (free tours, open second Saturday of each month, once Covid dies down again) is real cool science. One of several Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatories around the world, the scientists are finding evidence for gravitational waves resulting from interstellar interactions (like a neutron star colliding with a black hole). Plus nearby wine-tasting!
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can get science and subbys mom to be my guide at big bone lick state park.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The 1000 Islands Environmental Center is in Kaukauna, WI. I go there quite often to wander along the river. Worth a drive from Milwaukee? Probably not. Although a friend did once say he really enjoyed the "Dead Zoo"; lots of taxidermied animals.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The southern ones are...different
assets.arkencounter.comView Full Size

images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is this "vacation" thing of which you speak?

Is it about cows? Because I don't have room for cows.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The feral-horses-on-a-beach place in MD look pretty cool.


Chincoteague Island, VA, but you can see the feral horses in the northern Outer Banks of NC as well.
 
