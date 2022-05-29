 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN placed on high alert as passenger plane goes missing over the mountains of Nepal   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CFIT.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Portal Radio HD Loop 10 Hours
Youtube YPP4uUtofdc
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: CFIT.


Bad weather and extreme mountainous terrain, yeah that's going to be everyone's first guess.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nepal's Tara Air plane goes missing with 22 on board

Terra-Air.
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting that they always claim it "went missing" when you know what really happened.  It's not like it's gonna show up days later with constant flight time. Is that to lessen the blow for the public?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

koder: Nepal's Tara Air plane goes missing with 22 on board

Terra-Air.


Terra-error.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone on here thinking Korean airlines flight 007?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevecore: Interesting that they always claim it "went missing" when you know what really happened.  It's not like it's gonna show up days later with constant flight time. Is that to lessen the blow for the public?


Is it's exact location currently known? If not then missing fits.

/dnrtfa
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time before the CNN news cycle shifted to either a missing plane and/or the annual Summer Shark Nom Nom panic
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

laxspanker13: Anyone on here thinking Korean airlines flight 007?


No.  It was A 90 mile flight fully internal to Nepal
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Iron fist got started?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
women love it when you suck their Nepals
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wolf Blitzer last seen salivating like a rabid animal in the CNN men's restroom
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
22? Pfff, in America, we can lose that many in a grade school class!
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 271x400]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
