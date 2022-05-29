 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Shocker: As more states legalize recreational weed, travel industry discovers cannabis tourism is not just for stoners   (forbes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The excuses to keep marijuana criminalized are falling away fast as folks realize that there's money to be made, and a lot of it. And the folks who had a lot to lose, they're not quite in the same league as they used to be.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do cannabis tourism. I spend more money in states where I can legally buy cannabis because I have to get a hotel room, food, etc. because I try not to cross state lines when carrying legal cannabis.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in OK (not really here by choice, but by job), and I have found the hemp around here more to my liking. Hemp infused with Delta-8 or Delta-10 doesn't give me the extreme stoneness I feel in regular weed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
