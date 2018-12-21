 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yes, it's official: police inaction made the Ulvade assault worse   (cnn.com) divider line
99
    More: Followup, Police, Columbine High School massacre, law enforcement officers, active shooter, Robb Elementary school, police response, active shooter curriculum, elementary school  
•       •       •

1243 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who knew that sitting around listening to shots continuing to be fired without doing anything would mean more deaths?

Does anyone have the over/under that Ulvade sits on a Hell Mouth? Because the child sacrifice that occurred here might make more sense then. Or we could just accept that the police department was filled with cowards and lazy asshats who got their kids out, so f*ck the rest, right?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it was mentioned in TFA but if the police thought it had changed from active shooter to barricaded why did they continue to wait?  Were they expecting him to call them to issue demands or something?
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
17 "good guys" with guns did nothing.

The local police department was 2 minutes away.

The murderer was not neutralized (however you want to take that) until 70 minutes after the police arrived.

Kids in the room called 911 three times.

A couple of kids survived by hiding under tablecloths. Maybe we should outfit all grade school students with tablecloths along with crayons, #2 pencils, and cans of soup to throw at murderers?

One 10 year old girl survived and informed her best friend's dad that his daughter was dead.  If I wrote that into a fictional screenplay, I'd be called a depraved monster.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I can't seem to find reported anywhere is whether or not they actually heard shots ongoing while they were waiting around.  If not, I can sort of understand not engaging at the moment.  But the second a gun goes off, you breach don't you?  I mean, that's a no brainer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to blame some Door Dash driver for not delivering their donuts quickly enough?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: One 10 year old girl survived and informed her best friend's dad that his daughter was dead.  If I wrote that into a fictional screenplay, I'd be called a depraved monster


Was that the one who smeared her friend's blood all over herself?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they dropped the claim that two Ulvade officers were wounded?  There's no mention of it here.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, door reform is coming so such a tragedy never happens again.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Have they dropped the claim that two Ulvade officers were wounded?  There's no mention of it here.


I hadn't heard about that. What, did they stub their toes running away from the shooter?
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: What I can't seem to find reported anywhere is whether or not they actually heard shots ongoing while they were waiting around.  If not, I can sort of understand not engaging at the moment.  But the second a gun goes off, you breach don't you?  I mean, that's a no brainer.


The guy was firing before he even entered the school. You pretty much have to assume he's in there killing people until you have proof that either A. Someone killed him, B. He killed himself, or C. He's been apprehended.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag will be here in 70 minutes or so?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Maybe it was mentioned in TFA but if the police thought it had changed from active shooter to barricaded why did they continue to wait?  Were they expecting him to call them to issue demands or something?


Incompetence.
Rule 1: engage an active shooter and put him down.
There is no rule 2.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about US intervention in Ukraine.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police were too cowardly to face the shooter, but you better believe they were brave enough to tase and handcuff parents trying do something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Don't worry, door reform is coming so such a tragedy never happens again.


As stated upthread, I think we can all agree it's time to adopt a mandatory tablecloth reform bill to save the kiddos.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they need more money and more armored vehicles.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


For that matter, stop covering these idiot politicians who say idiot things. They only do it to get attention.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: skyotter: Have they dropped the claim that two Ulvade officers were wounded?  There's no mention of it here.

I hadn't heard about that. What, did they stub their toes running away from the shooter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand this whole narrative. I've been told by my conservative friends that police and military are heroes who always deserve to get on airplanes first and should get 10% off their oil changes and free food at convenience stores.

Surely, real heroes wouldn't just stand outside the school, scared of a single person with a gun while allowing children to be slaughtered. That sounds more like a bunch of bullies who are more used to pulling some unarmed person out of a car and beating them.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still haven't heard whether there will be disciplinary consequences. Criminal charges, for that matter. But they'll probably just be placed on administrative leave and required to attend active shooter training. Again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


I'm not sure how we would ever ignore the mass murder of children.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


Yeah, that's the real reason all of this bullshiat is happening.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disarm this police force.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


"Chose this suicide method"

Huh?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of the survivors talked about how they got the teachers phone and called 911 (even though they were apparently already outside) but then her friend was killed by the shooter after that. Supposedly other children got a classmates phone and called 911 Any family whose child was killed after those kids contacted police should sue the police and possibly the state for wrongful death. The police department and the state need to have the absolutely book thrown at them.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


In my opinion, the media DOES need to cover the event, because not covering it implies it's not a problem. But to your point, you're right, the shooters here don't need to be mentioned. Or at least, not talked about nearly on the level they currently are. Leave the psychoanalysis to the experts. Don't even assign them a number, because you know some jackhole 4-chin user will want to increase that number.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where's "Ulvade", subby?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drawn. Quartered.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are fark's cops waiting about 70 minutes before entering the thread?
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: 17 "good guys" with guns did nothing.

The local police department was 2 minutes away.

The murderer was not neutralized (however you want to take that) until 70 minutes after the police arrived.

Kids in the room called 911 three times.

A couple of kids survived by hiding under tablecloths. Maybe we should outfit all grade school students with tablecloths along with crayons, #2 pencils, and cans of soup to throw at murderers?

One 10 year old girl survived and informed her best friend's dad that his daughter was dead.  If I wrote that into a fictional screenplay, I'd be called a depraved monster.


They already said the Teacher went out to get her phone and tried to blame it on her because the door was left open.

I'm surprised the c0ps haven't said the kids got what they deserved because at least three of them called during the shooting.  Rules are rules and the kids weren't allowed a phone in the school from what I've seen.

Hell is too good a place for those "hEro Zero" cops.
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.

"Chose this suicide method"

Huh?


Yes, it's the "I'm angry at the world, hate myself and my life, and I'm going out in a blaze of glory" suicide.
It's not just the guns, it's the mind warping sense that guns make you powerful plus easy access to guns.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.

In my opinion, the media DOES need to cover the event, because not covering it implies it's not a problem. But to your point, you're right, the shooters here don't need to be mentioned. Or at least, not talked about nearly on the level they currently are. Leave the psychoanalysis to the experts. Don't even assign them a number, because you know some jackhole 4-chin user will want to increase that number.


This, stop making the murderers famous.  Don't even use their names or photos.  Call them all "John Doe" or something like that.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the "obvious" tag, handcuffing parents with the US Marshals Service?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


You can join the various Republicans offing 'solutions' that don't deal with the problem at all. The US is averaging about 10 mass shooting events a week, how many have you heard of? There have been 27 school shootings this year, again, how many have you actually heard of?

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/24/1101050970/2022-school-shootings-so-far
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The "good guys with guns" did NOTHING!
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA: The decision by police to wait before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was a failure with catastrophic consequences, experts say.

Said with hind sight. They waited for the better trained team to go in. The danger is now that the local police go in next time there is a suspect in a school and cause more deaths than they save.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: skyotter: Have they dropped the claim that two Ulvade officers were wounded?  There's no mention of it here.

I hadn't heard about that. What, did they stub their toes running away from the shooter?


Worse - they got winded.

/we call them pigs, but a lot of them look more like chicken drumsticks
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jamspoon: TFA: The decision by police to wait before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was a failure with catastrophic consequences, experts say.

Said with hind sight. They waited for the better trained team to go in. The danger is now that the local police go in next time there is a suspect in a school and cause more deaths than they save.


Since the late 1990s, the accepted best practice is "enter and engage".

If it's just you, it's just you.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is to give more money to the police, so we can have even more of them standing around doing nothing.

\I wonder how fast they would have gone in if the killer was black.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wademh: mcsiegs: Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.

"Chose this suicide method"

Huh?

Yes, it's the "I'm angry at the world, hate myself and my life, and I'm going out in a blaze of glory" suicide.
It's not just the guns, it's the mind warping sense that guns make you powerful plus easy access to guns.


You just basically said "it's not the guns, but it is the guns"
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


But enough about the press coverage of the police.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I graduated in 2000, so Columbine happened my senior year (I think).

On nice days, teachers would sometimes prop open a door to let fresh air in.  We appreciated it as kids, fresh air, yay!

How some people can blame the teacher on that one small point is just beyond me. Do you expect an armed gunman to enter your house every time you open a farking window?
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: A_Flying_Toaster: Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.

In my opinion, the media DOES need to cover the event, because not covering it implies it's not a problem. But to your point, you're right, the shooters here don't need to be mentioned. Or at least, not talked about nearly on the level they currently are. Leave the psychoanalysis to the experts. Don't even assign them a number, because you know some jackhole 4-chin user will want to increase that number.

This, stop making the murderers famous.  Don't even use their names or photos.  Call them all "John Doe" or something like that.


I'm in favor of damnatio memoriae.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We need names. Saying "Uvalde Police" gives each of them a level of anonymity not deserved.  Have a roll call where each and every one of the LEOs would want to legally change their names to hide the shame and only lick spittle weasels would name their kids using those names.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.


Sure. Let's all ignore the elementary school mass shooting wrought by easy access to military grade weapons. That's the ticket.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ace in your face: One of the survivors talked about how they got the teachers phone and called 911 (even though they were apparently already outside) but then her friend was killed by the shooter after that. Supposedly other children got a classmates phone and called 911 Any family whose child was killed after those kids contacted police should sue the police and possibly the state for wrongful death. The police department and the state need to have the absolutely book thrown at them.


Book?  What book?  There's no legal duty for police to help.  Look what happened after Parkland:

"U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said neither the school nor sheriff's deputies had a legal obligation to protect students from the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 people at the school Feb. 14."  https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2018/12/21/us-judge-says-law-enforcement-officers-had-no-legal-duty-protect-parkland-students-during-mass-shooting/

The TL;DR is that police have nearly unfettered discretion in deciding who poses a threat to police but no actual obligation to, you know, protect and serve others (unless they're in police custody).
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nekom: What I can't seem to find reported anywhere is whether or not they actually heard shots ongoing while they were waiting around.  If not, I can sort of understand not engaging at the moment.  But the second a gun goes off, you breach don't you?  I mean, that's a no brainer.


They already knew dozens of shots had been fired before the first cops arrived.  The only reasonable conclusion is that there were dead and injured students before the cops ever arrived.  People don't always (rarely?) die immediately from gunshot wounds.  That means every second counts getting medical care to the wounded.  There's no farking way a reasonable person would conclude that there was no additional risk to students even if the suspect was barricaded and no longer shooting.  After all those shots both before and after the police arrived, the only possible assumption was that students were shot and some were still alive in the early stages of that standoff.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: wademh: mcsiegs: Lars The Canadian Viking: Maybe if the media would stop giving these guys so much coverage they would stop doing it. Since, you know, it's the reason they chose this suicide method in the first place: Give some meaning to their pointless existence. Pick up a gun on the way out, you'll be famous.

"Chose this suicide method"

Huh?

Yes, it's the "I'm angry at the world, hate myself and my life, and I'm going out in a blaze of glory" suicide.
It's not just the guns, it's the mind warping sense that guns make you powerful plus easy access to guns.

You just basically said "it's not the guns, but it is the guns"


You might consider a remedial reading class.
The structure, "It's not just X, it's Y and X" does not mean it's not X it's X.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.